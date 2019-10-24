A federal lawsuit challenging Calhoun's bail system for misdemeanor offenses -- that garnered national attention -- is moving into its final stage.
"Expect to see some filings within a week or two," said Andy Davis, a partner in the Rome law firm of Brinson Askew Berry that was hired to represent the city.
Walker v. Calhoun, launched in 2015, was seen as a test case on Fourteenth Amendment rights of due process and equal protection for indigent defendants.
The constitutional issue was settled in April when the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the city's current bail policy and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
What's left are two local issues of law and resolution for Maurice Walker -- an indigent man arrested for pedestrian under the influence who spent six days in jail without a hearing because he couldn't post the preset $160 cash bond.
Mediation had been scheduled for earlier this week in front of U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Walter E. Johnson in Rome. Davis said that was deferred.
"We’ve had some discussions and are trying to work everything out. Other than finalizing it, there's not much left to do," Davis said.
The Southern Center for Human Rights, representing Walker, wants a permanent injunction preventing Calhoun from reverting to its previous system for bail.
The city changed its policy after Walker's lawsuit was filed. A Standing Bail Order now sets bond amounts according to the offense, and a hearing is guaranteed within 48 hours of arrest. The old policy was deemed unconstitutional because incarceration was based on the ability to pay.
Also, Calhoun's attorneys want an order decertifying the class-status initially granted the case. It includes all inmates who, like Walker, had been arrested and not released on bond under the old system.
"When the case came back from the 11th circuit, there was still a class issue and still claims for damages by Mr. Walker," Davis said.
Senior U.S. District Judge Harold Murphy transferred the case to Johnson for mediation, denying the pending motions without prejudice because attorneys said a settlement had been reached.
Davis said this week the case is all but closed, adding that Calhoun City Attorney George Govignon deserves much of the credit. The nearly four years of litigation, he said, resulted in confirmation that cash bail is legal.
"At the end of the day, the city of Calhoun prevailed on a policy that allows a 48-hour period to have a hearing to determine bail or indigency," Davis said. "The policy put in place after Mr. Walker was arrested was upheld."