Caldwell’s dismissal still raising questions
There’d been rumors for years that once Burkhalter decided to step down from that post that Caldwell would then step up. And in January, on the same day Burkhalter announced he wouldn’t run in 2020, Caldwell announced his candidacy.
It seemed as if everything was going as many had thought it would until — after nearly 14 years of service — Caldwell was abruptly dismissed from his post as chief deputy for “conduct unbecoming an officer” on July 6.
Burkhalter said Caldwell had been campaigning on duty and in uniform when he questioned a woman’s “allegiance to his campaign”— an allegation Caldwell firmly denies.
The accusation came from a woman who had been part of Caldwell’s campaign. She’d also campaigned for Burkhalter in his runs for sheriff in the past and was known as someone who wasn’t afraid to hit the street and get the word out.
She asked to remain anonymous — although both Burkhalter and Caldwell know her identity — because she cares for children with special needs and is worried for their welfare.
The incident
On July 5 around 1 p.m. Caldwell dropped by.
She said Caldwell had an open invitation to stop by her home, but she stressed that was only when her husband was home.
Caldwell said he came over to her home because she’d been upset.
Her family — including her husband — was home, Caldwell said, and they’d spoken about issues with her ex-husband and then later Burkhalter.
“(She) began to discuss the conversation she had with the sheriff in the previous days, related to his personal and hurtful comments about her that she had called me upset about,” Caldwell wrote in his account of the day. “She also brought up reservations she had about campaigning for him in 2016. She said that during that campaign she had been told a lot of things about Sheriff Burkhalter and she wished she had listened to them back then.”
He said she was clearly upset and then told him “we are still with you and support you for sheriff.”
Caldwell wrote he told her “be who you are supposed to be and don’t let people tell you who that is.”
He said in an interview on Wednesday he hadn’t spoken to her or texted her since that day nearly two weeks ago.
Her version of events differ.
She’d been stressed out because she felt like she’d been getting dirty looks with Caldwell’s campaign magnets on her car and recently her mailbox had been destroyed. At that point she wanted to take a break. There wasn’t any reason to be so stressed out with the election still two years away.
She’d agreed to work for Caldwell’s campaign because she thought he’d be a good person for sheriff but then said he’d begun telling her who she could be associated with on social media.
“He wanted me to unfriend people he had unfriended,” she said, and Caldwell expressed his unhappiness about the fact that she’d liked a competitor’s page on Facebook the night before.
This just built up the stress she was feeling when Caldwell arrived at her home.
“I was at home that day and (Caldwell) started knocking on the door forcefully,” she said.
She mentioned her husband wasn’t home but agreed to come outside with her children to talk to him out front. She described a person who doesn’t generally fit with Caldwell’s neat appearance. She said he was “disheveled” and “he was obviously angry.”
She thought Caldwell was recording their conversation on his cellphone and described their conversation as an interrogation.
“Instead of coming over here like a friend like he always did, he came over here like a cop,” she said. “I love everyone wearing a badge but I didn’t like being treated like that.”
He asked why she took his campaign signs off her vehicle, she said, and wanted to know where her loyalties were.
“He wanted me to call Tim (Burkhalter) and ask him who he was voting for,” she said. She didn’t like being put in a position between the two men who she both respected, and felt trapped.
After their conversation she called Burkhalter and made a verbal complaint.
“There were so many people who were supporting Tom before he started acting like this,” she said. “I hate it that he lost his job. I hate it that he’s unemployed. Once you put on that shield then you hold yourself up to a higher standard.”
The firing
Burkhalter said he’d sat down with Caldwell and now-Maj. Dave Roberson after they announced they would run for the post of sheriff.
He explained they had to keep their duties at the sheriff’s office and campaigns separate. One of the major rules he set out at that time was they were not allowed to campaign while on duty.
On July 5, Burkhalter said the woman called him complaining about Caldwell’s actions and on July 6 he called Caldwell into his office along with Tommy McGuire, who is now the chief deputy.
According to Caldwell, Burkhalter handed him a termination notice and said “that’s it, you’ve got to go.”
“He told me I should not have made personal comments about him,” Caldwell wrote. “He was clearly upset about that. I told him that she mentioned those things to me, that I did not bring it up.”
There wasn’t a formal written complaint filed about the incident and although Caldwell was an “at-will” employee — one that serves at the discretion of the sheriff — he felt as if he should have been given the opportunity to explain the situation.
Caldwell had an opportunity to have his say, Burkhalter said, but got angry, cursed then left. McGuire, who was also in the meeting, said he did not remember Caldwell cursing but confirmed that Burkhalter asked Caldwell if he had anything to say, but Caldwell did not reply and abruptly left in his county vehicle.
“You could tell Tom was mad,” McGuire said.
Changes at the SO
Burkhalter said having two high ranking members of the sheriff’s office campaigning has been a difficult time.
Before he was dismissed, there had been plans for both Caldwell and Roberson to take a leave of absence from their posts in January in order to have time to campaign.
Caldwell said he still intends to run for sheriff.
McGuire, who was near retirement, was going to stay on and take over the role of chief deputy while Caldwell was gone. McGuire took on the post when Caldwell was dismissed and is planning on retaining that post until Burkhalter retires in 2020.
Roberson, who declared he was running for sheriff in May, was promoted to the rank of major last week.
Ronnie Kilgo, who declared he would run for the post in July, has been a reserve deputy for the past eight years. Prior to that he was on full-time at the sheriff’s office.
Associate Editor Doug Walker contributed to this report