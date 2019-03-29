Downtown business leaders were reminded Friday that a new No Smoking ordinance goes into effect in downtown Rome on Monday. Erin Hernandez with Breatheasy Rome used the monthly Downtown Coffee Break to provide information about the ordinance and offer tips for how merchants can help their employees kick the habit.
Flyers have been made available to downtown merchants to hand out to customers explaining the areas where smoking is banned and Hernandez said a variety of resources are being offered to help people stop smoking. The Northwest Georgia Cancer Coalition is offering free services to downtown employees as well.
Larry Walker with the Rome Exchange Club told the downtown group that pinwheels marking the 91 confirmed cases of child abuse in Rome and Floyd County last year will be planted in the grass in front of the Dempsey-Lord-Smith building at the intersection of North Broad Street and Turner McCall Boulevard Monday to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month activities.
The Rome YMCA will begin a "Mondays in April Lunch and Learn Series" related to child abuse on April 8. Lunch is being provided by Jamwich. He also said Schroeder's New Deli on Broad Street will donate 10 percent of it's sales to the Family Resource Center on April 15.
Ginny Word, speaking for the Rome Symphony Orchestra, said a big Youth Outreach Festival will be held the last weekend in April with young musicians from across the state coming to Rome. A special concert for local schools will be held April 26. The festival participants will hold a free concert at 1 p.m. April 27 and an ensemble from the Rome Symphony will play in concert at 7 p.m. along with some of the youth who participated in the festival competition.
Word also reminded merchants that DIGS will host its Boogie on Broad this morning, followed by a crafts event in Heritage Park. The event starts in front of the City Auditorium at 9 a.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Jay Shell, who along with Dr. Trent Prault owns Rome City Brewing Co., gave business leaders a tour of the micro-brewery and explained that he was able to re-use a lot of items from the buildings at 331 and 333 Broad St. in the renovation of the properties. Old floor joists were re-used in a picnic table on the rooftop deck, tin roofing material was re-used in signage inside the tap room on the second floor.
Shell said the company will begin canning a new light beer soon, called a Lux Lager, which he expects to be a quick favorite across the regional market.