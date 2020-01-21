Another candidate announced this week they are moving their campaign from another district to seek to be vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
Republican Ben Bullock, a U.S. Air Force veteran, announced his withdrawal from the race for the congressional seat representing District 6 -- which includes portions of Gwinett and Forsyth counties -- to run for the seat for the District 14 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a recent statement, he stated, “I can think of no greater honor than to serve Northwest Georgia where my family has such deep roots. For over 200 years, my family has lived, served in both the military and elected office, farmed and operated small businesses in the 14th congressional district."
He continued, “and after the recent escalations with Iran, I am eager to use my background as a military intelligence officer, which includes years of studying the Iran problem, for our collective mission of strengthening defense and keeping America safe.”
Bullocks last financial filing on Sept. 30 stated he took a total of $242,708 in, spent $168,608 and a final cash on hand of $74,100.
All the candidates must file their 2019 Year-End report by Jan. 31, covering activity through Dec. 31, 2019. House and Senate committees file quarterly, with just one more report, due April 15, before the May 19 primary.
According to his website, his priority issues include jobs and the economy, national security and veterans, infrastructure, healthcare and the Second Amendment.
Bullock now makes the fifth Republican to step into the race.
Kyle Perkins, a young Dallas Republican, announced he’s running for the seat in Congress. On top of voicing his support for President Donald Trump he stated he would not be accepting donations larger than $2,600.
Dr. John Cowan, a local neurosurgeon and business owner, announced last week he’s running for the seat. Cowan has long ties to the local Republican party and also brings the possibility that he could self-fund his campaign.
Clayton Fuller, an Air Force veteran from Lookout Mountain and a former assistant district attorney, was appointed by President Donald Trump as a White House Fellow and recently worked in the office of the vice president, his announcement stated.
Marjorie Greene, a wealthy businesswoman from Alpharetta, switched from the District 6 race to become the first person to enter the District 14 contest following the announcement by Graves. Greene also brought in a $600,000 war chest from her District 6 bid.
Floyd County GOP chair Luke Martin said he has extended invitations to all of the candidates to attend their monthly meeting this Thursday at Moe’s Original BBQ downtown at 6 p.m.