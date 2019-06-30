Rev. Warren Jones
Fifty years ago this week, Rev. Warren Jones first put down his roots in Rome.
At that point he likely did not realize the important role he would play in the lives of many Rome residents and in the community itself.
Now in his 97th year, Jones may not be the active public figure he was once, but it does not diminish the impact he has had on Rome itself and the remarkable life he’s led.
Originally from Griffin, he first settled in this community on July 26, 1969, with his family in tow. He was appointed to South Broad United Methodist Church as well as helping throughout the community taking the role of social worker and counselor.
When they were kids, Jones’ daughter Jan Fergerson said, he kept a phone in the middle of their house. It might ring and he would leave to go help someone or he would take it into another room so the kids wouldn’t hear.
But, as kids do, she overheard conversations and remembers hearing him telling people who needed reassurance that it’s always darkest before the dawn and asking if they’d talk to him until the dawn.
To this day people still come up to her and ask her if she knew how her dad helped them. Most of the time she doesn’t.
“He never told us what he was doing,” Jan said. “But he knew how to rebuild families and communities.”
Leadership
Later he was the second of three generations to take part in the Leadership Rome program. Jan had gone first and her daughter, Michele Rikard, later.
Alvin Jackson, who worked with Warren on the Martin Luther King Commission of Northwest Georgia, as well as partnering with him in Leadership Rome X, described him as a “walking history book” who “always tried to build bridges.”
“I could sit and listen to him talk for hours,” Jackson said. “He’d talk about the people he’d met or the things he’d seen. He could remember the smallest little thing about dates and history.”
During that time in Leadership Rome, Jones was in his 70s and part of the task was a team building exercise that involved a wall.
“He was struggling trying to get over that wall,” Jackson laughed. “I was younger then and helped him get over the wall. He told everybody the story about it saying I saved his life.”
Jones helped make all sorts of things happen, Carey Ingram, the pastor at Lovejoy Baptist Church said, describing him as a go-to guy and a Christian helper.
“Anybody that knows him, knows his love for people,” Ingram said. “He went across racial lines, socioeconomic lines — he loves people.”
There were so many little instances where they’d need to get help to someone, get something done and Ingram would reach out to Jones, but what he remembers most is the joy Jones got from helping others.
“He glowed with it, he got a kick out of helping people,” Ingram said.
It was that knack and love for service which rubbed off on others — like his granddaughter Jamie Fergerson.
“Being involved firsthand with my dad led her to a life of service to others,” Jan Fergerson said.
Another person noted for getting people together and getting things done, former Rome-Floyd Chamber President Al Hodge said Jones was known for breaking down barriers.
“He’s a remarkable individual who is certainly a wonderful Christian — which means in addition to a true biblical scholar he’s a true humanitarian,” Hodge said. “He helped — and continues to help — people break barriers.”
The love of a good story
The consummate host, Jones was entertaining as well as a good listener, Hodge said.
“He is a well beloved gentleman over at Winthrop Court,” Hodge said. When Hodge’s mother moved to Rome and settled at the assisted living facility, the man known as “Preacher man” made sure to welcome her.
“He invited her to visit his table and prayed with her,” Hodge said. “He told her he would be there at the table and would be there through the entire meal. What he didn’t know is my mother loved to dine,” he laughed.
She took her time and enjoyed the conversation and every morsel of food, which took some time.
“He never left the table,” Hodge said. “He continued then and continues to this day to show love to everyone.”
But as anyone who loves a good story — sometimes they get wrapped up in the threads of the tale. For instance, when two people from Florida found their way to Rome and decided to get married, Jones was happy to make the nuptials happen.
And the story goes as follows: A couple from Florida were driving to Ohio to visit one of their mothers on her 97th birthday. The couple had talked about getting married and decided it would be romantic to say they got married in Rome.
There were a few obstacles to getting hitched on such short notice. One of the problems was they needed a minister, but none was to be had. So they called the visitors center. As luck would have it a person who volunteered there regularly was a retired minister.
The retired minister was Warren Jones, who lives at Winthrop Court. Instead of having Rev. Jones come to them, the couple decided to go to him.
When they drove over to Winthrop Court they were surprised to find not only Jones awaiting them, but other residents as well, dressed formally, and eager to be guests and witnesses at their special event.
And where does one honeymoon when they must be in Ohio after tying the knot in Rome, Georgia? Paris, of course. Paris, Kentucky.
Determined
He’s been honored by the U.S. Congress, the state of Georgia and even after his retirement helped establish and volunteered with numerous organizations including the Sara Hightower Library board and Hospitality House, STAR House and was a longtime representative on the Silver-Haired Legislature.
He also was the secretary of the first faculty committee of the George Foster Peabody Awards in 1941 during his time in journalism school at the University of Georgia.
Later he was invited back to the grand ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria in New York City as a guest of UGA and the Peabody Awards Committee for the electronic media’s most prestigious recognition.
Later he became a graduate assistant, teaching students that were older than he was, and got his master’s degree in 1942.
In a scrapbook Jones has donated to the Grady school, there is a copy of an old newspaper article. The type is illegible. But the headline is clear: “Warren Jones Unanimously Chosen Hardest Professor in History of University of Georgia.”
His next stop was World War II, where he eventually served as a sergeant major of the United States Strategic and Tactical Air Force at stations in England, France and Germany.
At that time he spent a lot of time in England during the infamous nightly attacks from the Germans, he told many of his stories in the Rome Remembers veterans storytelling project conducted by Rome News-Tribune staff in 2009.
“We were on the backside of a Royal Air Force Base, and we could hear the v2 rockets coming over every night,” he said. “We were never hit, but we were bounced out of bed many nights. That’s how close they were. They never hit the base we were at or a British plane there, but they aimed at it every night.”
Later, after Nazi Germany had fallen, Jones was one of many American soldiers to witness the atrocities first-hand when he visited a concentration camp in Dachau, Poland.
“I did go to the gas chambers at Dachau, so you will never tell me that the Holocaust didn’t take place. The bones were still on the grounds of the prison camp,” he said. “When we got there, there were still bones in the gas chambers and they had stacked so many people in the gas chambers that they had scratched the plastered ceilings with their fingernails. You could see the scratches.”
Thinking about the war, Jones said, it all boils down to one thing for him.
“It made me more determined to see that America stays free and helps the rest of the world,” he said. “We’ve been involved in every major war since the Revolution. It’s part of our lives and some generations miss it and others hit it full force.”
Home
Coming back from the war, Jones did a number of things. He got married to his wife Geraldine, had four children — Jim, Jan, Jeana and Mike — and worked as a junior executive in a company in Atlanta.
But then, at age 41, he enrolled in the Candler School of Theology at Emory University to become a Methodist minister.
He served several churches before coming to Rome in 1969, and by 1973 he’d gone on to become the assistant director of Coosa Valley Community Mental Health Center, where he developed treatment programs in six counties.
He retired in 1989, and as he described it in an earlier interview he “became a full-time volunteer.”
During that time Esther Vaughn, who also served with Jones on the MLK commission, recalled him as being very supportive of all things that bring people together.
“He believed in being all-inclusive,” Vaughn said fondly. She spoke of taking ecumenical services before predominately white churches and the continuing successes of bringing people together.
“Warren never meets a stranger,” said former state representative Barbara Massey Reece. “With Warren there is a story behind everything.”
She recalled stepping into the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., with Jones in a tour. The tour guide was doing a great job but would occasionally overlook a thing or two in the trip.
“He probably knew as much of the history as she did,” Reece said. “In his congenial manner he would insert questions or give out tidbits of information she could expand on. He used that same love of history and storytelling when he volunteered at the visitors center or with the convention and visitors bureau.
It was many of those small points, such as the fact there was no portrait of Ellen Axon Wilson in the White House, that gave him drive.
Wilson, who grew up in Rome, was the first wife of President Woodrow Wilson and is buried in Myrtle Hill Cemetery. There is a statue of her on the Town Green.
He worked hard with the Rome Area Heritage Foundation to commission a life-size portrait in 1990 with the intention of donating it to the First Ladies Portrait Gallery at the White House. The White House didn’t have space for the portrait and it ended up going to the University of Georgia’s Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library.
In “Beyond the Pages,” the library system’s newsletter, Jones is quoted saying, “I could not believe it. (Wilson’s) portrait was hanging next to the portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, which was donated to the university by George Foster Peabody, and I was the first secretary of the George Foster Peabody Awards Program.”
While Reece was in office she took numerous local visitors to view the portrait and tell them about Rome’s first lady.
“He is such a remarkable man,” Reece said. “He’s made his mark on Rome in several different ways.”
At his 90th birthday party in 2011, he read a prayer that sums up much of his life up to this point.
“I am but one, but I am one. I can not do everything but I can do something. What I can do, I ought to do. And what I ought to do I will do, so help me God.”