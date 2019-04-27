The newly-built house in North Rome will be the first mom of four Keesha Ware has ever owned, and it is being built by the hard work of volunteers and Habitat for Humanity.
Saturday morning Ware was out watching and helping Wells Fargo employees install the floor of her three-bedroom, two bathroom house on a lot chosen by Ware herself. Habitat for Humanity gave her a lot of say on all the details of her new home she said, from the location to the color of the outside and the floors.
Ware is currently staying in a small two-bedroom, one bathroom house with her four children, whose ages range from elementary school to high school. She is grateful for a roof over her head, but she is looking forward to getting settled in once the home is finished in July.
"We need this," she said. "It is a dream come true."
A team of Wells Fargo volunteers were working on installing floor joists on the home under the direction of Trip Booker and Jeff Brookes of Brookes Building Group. Members from all three Rome branches were represented on Saturday during the company's volunteer blitz. The volunteer blitz is an annual event where Wells Fargo employees from all over the nation get out and volunteer in their communities, said Jennifer Ray, district manager for North Georgia.
The Wells Fargo group also presented a check of $15,000 to Habitat for Humanity to continue the work on Ware's home after they have clocked out for the day. Craig Duchamel, a board member for the Coosa Valley Habitat, accepted the check and explained how the organization's house-building program works.
Applicants have to have the need for a home and the ability to pay back a no interest loan, he said. Future homeowners are also expected to help out with the house or volunteer in the store.
"They work with you and your income," Ware said.
She added her family has been volunteering at the Habitat store and wants to continue helping other families after her house is complete. Once her house is done it will be light blue with black shutters, she said, smiling.