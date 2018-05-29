Building a strong foundation with youths at GHC
Corey Pitts, a Rome High graduate and graduate of the camp when it was part of the old National Youth Sports Program and now operates a personal training business in Rome, said the camp is all about exposing the youngsters to things they may never have had an opportunity to experience, and giving them something constructive to do during the short summer vacation.
"They get a sense of brotherhood and learn something new," Pitts said. He remember the first time he got in a canoe at the camp and flipped it in Paris Lake behind the college. "I'll never forget that," he said with a sheepish smile.
Devaughn Dublin, 14, is back at the camp for a second year.
"It gives me something fun to do and keeps me from laying around home and being lazy," Dublin said. He said even the educational programming — the physics class where the initial class is on propulsion and rocketry, to the science, technology, engineering and math classes —are done in a way that makes learning fun and something he and the other kids actually look forward to.
The younger kids, 10-year olds like Joshua Kinnebrew, were eager to jump up to greet GHC Dean of the Division of Humanities Jonathan Hershey. The professor explained the difference between a good firm handshake and a high five when the kids are meeting someone, particularly an adult, for the first time.
Dalton Harris is spending his first session at the camp and said he signed up to help keep himself from being bored at home.
The camp was developed for boys and young men in the area who are considered "at risk" of not completing school. Many of the camp counselors, like Pitts, are graduates of the program who want to give back to the next generation.
There is no cost to the youngsters to attend the two-week camp.