Building a foundation for the Greater Rome community
Each year former Rome mayor Wright Bagby sits with his grandchildren and they decide how their legacy will benefit others in their community.
Former First Baptist Church Senior Pastor Joel Snider told the Seven Hills Rotary about his current job as the executive director of The Community Foundation for Greater Rome, an organization that provides charitable support to the Rome community by building endowments from the contributions of local residents and administering them for the benefit of the community.
Bagby, who is a member of Rotary, said he and his wife decided to make a contribution through the foundation as a celebration of their anniversary. He said his grandkids decide how the money is distributed.
"Each year our grandkids meet and have dinner and they take turns being the chairman," he said. "Through the foundation they learned about investments and they bring their ideas together and as a group they decided on three organizations to make contributions to using that money."
Snider said the Bagbys have monetized their legacy and that the foundation is helping their grandchildren be good, responsible givers.
"That in itself is a great asset to Rome," Snider said. "That's what we want to do for others. We can help you with that."
Snider said The Community Foundation's work is two-fold.
"Firstly, we help generous people give in a tax-efficient way," he said, explaining that one of their missions is to provide individuals with flexible, tax-exempt vehicles that help them achieve their charitable goals.
The other part of what the foundation does is helping the Rome community. They look for local organizations that serve the community in various ways and provide grants toward their goals and their growth.
"The four things we look for when deciding what organizations to help are accountability, impact, leverage and collaboration," Snider said. “There are a lot of great organizations in Rome. We looked around the community for the most pressing needs.”
The foundation has provided community impact grants to Restoration Rome, Young Life, YMCA of Rome/Floyd County and Summit Quest.
For more information about The Community Foundation for Greater Rome, visit online at https://cffgr.org/ or email Joel Snider at jsnider@ccfgr.org.