Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Pete McDonald made it clear to a Joint Economic Development Task Force Monday afternoon that the funds being now contributed by the city and county government to the Chamber for economic development, will not be enough to staff and market a proposed new economic development agency.
Without a real budget, a majority of the Rome City Commission indicated during caucus they could not move forward with the creation of a new agency to lead economic recruitment so the panel, once again, did not take a vote on the issue.
The Floyd County Commission and Rome Floyd Chamber Board of Directors have already unanimously approved the concept.
Elyse Davis, a regional Georgia Power marketing executive, estimated it could cot close to $200,000 alone to hire a director and provide a benefits package that would be attractive enough to bring the right person to Rome to lead the industrial recruitment effort. That does not include any funds to run a marketing campaign. McDonald estimated it would take $400,000 to $500,000 annually to fund a new agency.
The city and county governments currently contribute $202,450 to the Chamber earmarked for economic development. Private partners contribute another $402,275 annually designated to help market Rome and Floyd County.
"I know we need a new model. I'm in favor of a new model but we need to see some numbers," said Commissioner Bill Irmscher. Commissioner Milton Slack said, "We've got to crunch numbers and the numbers just aren't there for me." Commissioner Sundai Stevenson said there were simply too many unknown factors to make her feel comfortable and Commissioner Wendy Davis said it "is baffling to me" that the task force/study committee would come forward without any specifics to the proposal.
McDonald said that shortfall in funding could be one area that could lead to allowing the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority assume more direct responsibilities for job recruiting. The constitutionally created authority collects payments in lieu of taxes from several companies and those funds could help offset expenses. The R-FCDA is slated to receive $320,618 in PILOT fees this year.
City Manager Sammy Rich said during the caucus Monday night it was hard to even refer to it as a shortfall because all of the details of the proposal had not been worked out.
The one thing that came out the task force session Monday is the desire for a single point of contact within the community, and the importance of a unified effort to enhance industrial recruitment.
"That's non-negotiable," said Floyd County Commissioner Wright Bagby. He also remarked how unusual it was for the county to be taking the lead on this, with unanimous support from the Chamber's executive board only to see the city delay support for the change.
"We need to continue to persevere until we get our facts straight," said Rome Mayor Jamie Doss. "The biggest priority is that we're unified."
Commissioner Bagby said a concern he has about using the R-FCDA is that four of its seven members could change annually and the county is looking for more continuity in the make-up of the group that develops a new recruitment strategy.
The task force members were also in agreement that the Greater Rome Existing Industries Association might need to be folded into the new economic development agency since existing firms have a vested interest in the type of industries that are being recruited to Rome and any incentive packages that might be offered to newcomers.
City Commissioner Evie McNiece liked the situation to trying to start a business without a firm grasp on how the business would be funded. Mayor Doss asked the panel if they would feel better if he charged City Manager Sammy Rich with coming back to their next meeting with a written budget that they could commit to.
"I would say yes," Commissioner Bill Collins said. "A combined budget, not just the city portion," Commissioner Irmscher said.