Budget, distracted driving bills pass on last day
ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers agreed to a budget that fully funds the state's K-12 education formula and passed a measure that cracks down on distracted driving before the gavel fell on this year's legislative session early Friday.
Attention now turns to Gov. Nathan Deal, a Republican in the final year of his last term. Georgia law gives Deal 40 days to decide whether to sign or veto legislation, or allow it to become law without his name.
Here's a look at some of the top issues at the Capitol:
ELDER ABUSE:
Three measures aimed at stemming elder abuse passed the General Assembly with backing from local lawmakers and a push from the Georgia Council on Aging.
Lynn Reeves, director of the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging in Rome, is a member of the council's Coalition of Advocates for Georgia's Elderly. She hailed Senate Bill 406, which requires comprehensive FBI background checks and fingerprinting for direct-care employees of nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living communities, private home care providers and adult day care centers.
"Both the council and CO-AGE have worked over the years to ensure that older adults, disabled persons and other vulnerable populations are safe and protected from exploitation," Reeves said. "The passage of SB 406 is a great victory for Georgia's seniors."
Also singled out for praise were House Bill 803, which adds restrictions making it harder to "traffic" elder and disabled people to gain control of their monthly benefits, and HB 635, which authorizes district attorneys to establish an Adult Abuse, Neglect and Exploitation Multidisciplinary Team to coordinate investigations and responses to suspected abuse.
Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, was a co-sponsor of HB 803 and all three measures drew "yes" votes from him and the other members of Floyd County's legislative delegation: Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, and Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Christian Coomer, R-Cartersville.
STATE BUDGET
The Georgia House passed a budget Thursday for the upcoming fiscal year that fully funds the state's K-12 education formula after over a decade of cutbacks.
The $26 billion budget will go to Gov. Nathan Deal, who's expected to quickly sign it into law. The measure passed the Senate on Tuesday.
The proposal, buoyed by a $195 million increase in the governor's tax revenue estimate, includes an additional $167 million for K-12 education and allows lawmakers to fully fund the Quality Basic Education formula.
The new budget also includes $100 million in borrowing for transit projects, $360 million toward the teacher retirement pension system and about $16 million in funding for school safety in the wake of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA
Georgia lawmakers have agreed to expand the state's medical cannabis oil program to include those with post-traumatic stress disorder or intractable pain.
Senators voted 38-14 in favor of widening the cannabis oil program and establishing a joint study commission to analyze medical marijuana.
The Senate had weeks ago stripped PTSD and intractable pain from the bill, but the House added it back Thursday afternoon as Rep. David Clark gave a fiery speech accusing Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle of "playing games" with people's lives by blocking the program's expansion.
Cagle's spokesman declined to comment.
Hours later, while introducing the new version of the bill, Sen. Matt Brass took to the Senate floor to denounce the comments Clark had made in the House. Brass said Clark had acted like a "child pitching a fit."
Clark, a former Army Ranger, says those suffering from PTSD who have access to cannabis oil are less likely to turn to highly addictive opioid painkillers.
DISTRACTED DRIVING
Pending the governor's signature, Georgia will soon become the 16th state in the U.S. to enact a hands-free driving law.
The House gave final passage Thursday night to a proposal that would prevent drivers from holding their cellphones while behind the wheel.
Proponents say drivers who look at their phones are largely responsible for a recent spike in fatal crashes in Georgia — and the resulting rise in auto insurance premiums.
Under the bill, first-time offenders would be fined $50, with the fees increasing for repeat offenders.
First-time offenders could avoid the fine by appearing in court with proof that they have purchased a hands-free device.
HIDDEN PREDATORS
Differing opinions in the House and Senate on amending the state's Hidden Predator Act doomed the efforts of victims' advocates this session.
GOP Rep. Jason Spencer had sought to significantly expand the law under which adults who were sexually abused as children could file lawsuits against their alleged abusers.
Earlier Thursday, Senators voted 51-0 in favor of giving adults up to the age of 30 to file suit in the future. The current age limit is 23, but the House had last month voted to extend the statute of limitations to 38.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the House sought to create a conference committee in hopes of reaching a compromise. Senators, however, refused to form the committee so late at night.
During a news conference Thursday morning, Spencer had said the Senate's proposal "leaves victims behind."
ESCAPING ABUSERS
Georgia lawmakers have given final passage to a proposal to let victims of domestic violence terminate housing leases early without paying penalties.
The House voted 166-0 in favor of the measure, sending it to the governor.
Under the proposal, victims who have received a domestic violence order in either criminal or civil court proceeding will be eligible to terminate their lease early.
Proponents say victims who are trying to escape a dangerous environment should not also have to worry about the fees they would face if they break their lease.
A tenant would need to provide a landlord with a written notice at least 30 days before breaking the lease.
ANONYMOUS WINNERS
Those who win a big lottery jackpot would be able to remain anonymous under a bill that is now awaiting the governor's signature.
The Senate on Thursday granted final passage to Minority Leader Steve Henson's proposal, which legislators say will help public safety.
Under the measure, those who win at least $250,000 and submit a written request can prevent their name from being publicly released.
Proponents say lottery winners can become prime targets of criminals.
The proposal has been criticized by open government advocacy groups, who say it is a bad idea to allow the government to hand out millions to private citizens without a public record.
Staff Writer Diane Wagner contributed to this report.