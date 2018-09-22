Breaking News
Bucket list: Hurricane donations picking up
RomeGaCares opened the donation center at 1929 N. Broad St. this week and is still accepting items and cash donations for homes affected by heavy rains dumped on the east coast by Tropical Storm Florence over the weekend.
“We’re doing much, much better,” said Floyd County Sheriff Tim Burkhalter. “To the point that we have a competition between the city and county government.”
Not only that, but Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, St. Mary’s School, Darlington School and Unity Christian School are also pitching in.
The students are working overtime to decorate cleanup buckets and send their prayers and notes to those in an adverse situation — but what the group is running short of is the supplies to fill those buckets.
The cleanup buckets are a 5-gallon bucket filled with many of the things a person needs to start getting their home back in order after a flood, Burkhalter said.
By giving a donation of $65 — volunteers will gather everything they need to put together one of the cleanup buckets.
The kit is a 5-gallon bucket with a resealable lid containing: liquid laundry detergent, concentrated liquid household cleanser, dish soap, 50 clothespins, a 100’ or two 50’ clotheslines, seven sponges, 24 large heavy duty trash bags, 18 cleaning wipes, a can of air freshener, a large can of insect repellent spray, two pair of kitchen gloves, a pair of leather work gloves, five scouring pads without soap built in, a plastic scrub brush and five dust masks.
On Thursday, members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority who mentor students at the Phoenix Learning Center, as well as students dropped off donations.
Ann Reinhardt, administrative assistant at PLC, accompanied AKA Mentor and Site Coordinator Gail Veal and the students during the delivery. Some of the students who came out to help deliver the donations were Jordani Orellana, Jack Uriostigue, Kamryn Puckett, Ernesia Donaldson and Kalkidan Brumell.
“We are just so happy to help the flood victims in any way that we can. Our students were beyond excited as well, so it was just a great way to give back,” Veal said.
At the Floyd County Schools there are 68 teachers across 18 schools having their classes decorate 221 five-gallon buckets — sending their well wishes and prayers to those affected by the flooding.
Those buckets will then be filled in cleaning supplies by RomeGaCares and delivered to hurricane victims.
And while it isn’t a competition, Glenwood has the most with 35 buckets, Lenora McEntire Doss, the public relations coordinator at Floyd County Schools said.
“Jennifer Bennett, the art teacher at Alto Park Elementary, is having all grades decorate one bucket when they come for art class,” Doss said. “Model and Armuchee Middle’s art teacher, Allison Holcomb is doing the same.”
Water is accepted by the case or the pallet. Shovels, box fans and infant and adult diapers are also being collected.
A total list of items they’re looking for can be downloaded at www.floydsheriff.com/romegacares/ by clicking “Disaster Relief Kits List.” Those wishing to donate $65 so volunteers can do all the shopping and put a bucket together can do so at this website as well.
Items can be dropped off between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 26. Anyone wanting to volunteer should email RomeGaCares@gmail.com with the number of people and time their group is available.