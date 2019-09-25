Broad Street will host a series of parades over the course of the next few weeks, beginning this Saturday morning with the first-ever Schnauzerfest parade. Next week the Going Caching mega-event will include a Pirates on Parade Thursday night and the granddaddy of them all, the John Wisdom Wagon Trail parade will make its farewell trip down Broad Street on Oct. 19.
Members of the Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism board of directors got the rundown on what promises to be a busy five weeks beginning with the Schnauzerfest and culminating with the Chiaha Harvest Fair the final weekend in October.
The first Schnauzerfest parade Saturday morning at 10 a.m. is expected to feature more than 700 four-legged pups from all over the country. Organizers are hoping to set a new world record for the largest single-breed dog walk currently held by 1,029 beagles in England. The parade will begin at Bridgepoint Plaza downtown, come up Broad Street and then out to Ridge Ferry Park.
Likewise, geocachers from around the world will don their best pirate garb to be in harmony with the theme for the annual mega-event that is expected to bring more than 1,000 visitors to the city next week. That parade will begin from The Town Green at 7 p.m. The parade will come up Broad Street and end at City Hall.
Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith said the final John Wisdom Wagon Train will be a huge send-off for the trail ride that has been around since 1979. Ride leader Billy Puryear has indicated he's ready to retire and no one has stepped up with a willingness to help organize and pull-off the event in the future, so this will be the final ride which commemorates the John Wisdom ride from Gadsden to Rome in May of 1863 to warn of a Yankee invasion during the Civil War.
Haunted on Broad tours, led by Southern Paranormal Investigators, will be offered on Oct. 4-5 as well as Oct. 11-12. Each tour will last about 90 minutes. There is a $10 fee for advance registration at www.freshtix.com and then clicking the Find Events tab. Tickets will be $15 on the day of the event if still available.
Kristi Kent told the tourism board that Rome will be featured in the Georgia Public Broadcasting Hometown Georgia series Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m. GPB videographers have been in Rome for events over the course of the past year to put together the special on Rome.
The tourism office is working with others across the community to create specific curriculum for a variety of walking tours in Rome that would appeal to people who are interested in everything from Native American history to African-American history. Smith also said that plans for more private tours of the Clocktower are being developed. The private tours would come with a fee with funds that are generated set aside in a specific account to be used for restoration and maintenance work on the Clocktower. The next time the tower needs repair work, city officials won't be starting from zero with fundraising efforts.
The Clocktower will still be open for free public tours on the first Saturday of each month.