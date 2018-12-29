It’s experiences like these that make what he calls “a ministry of presence” his calling. Thornton celebrated 31 years of service as a chaplain last year, and he tends to a flock of law enforcement officers across two counties. As a chaplain, he serves the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Police Department, Floyd County E-911, Rome/Floyd County Metro Drug Task Force and Gordon County Sheriff’s Office. He’s a chaplain for the Georgia Emergency Management Agency’s Homeland Security Division, and he is senior chaplain emeritus for the Georgia Sheriff’s Association.
He pulls from his desk several yellow notebooks covered in his distinct, left-handed scrawl. These are his prayer lists.
“I have a prayer list for each agency,” he says. “I go out and find out who’s sick … I minister not only to the deputies but to their wives and children. If they’re in the hospital, I go see them. If they’re sick, I go see them … I treat it like a church.”
Floyd County roots
Thornton’s local roots run deep. His mother’s family, the Averys, were land lottery winners in Floyd County.
“I can document that I am (part of) one of the original five families,” he says.
Born in Delaware in 1959 to Sue Avery Thornton and Wyatt Clayton “W.C.” Thornton, he lived in Japan, Idaho and Florida as his father fulfilled a military career. His father retired in the early ’70s, and the family came home to Floyd County to settle in the Garden Lakes area.
Military service is a tradition in the Thornton family. W.C. Thornton was a three-war veteran who fought in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Thornton followed in his father’s footsteps to become a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army — he still wears jump wings on his chaplain’s uniform. After four years in the military, he settled down here again, going to work at what was then the old Coosa Baking Co. near Darlington School.
“A good friend had gotten out of the Marine Corps, and we were working together.” he says. “He had gotten saved and tried to get me to go to church. I went to church all my life — my mother always took us. I went to pacify him, and I got saved at a little country church. That was when I was 22 years old.”
A year later, he felt the call to preach.
“There were 10 preachers in the church, and the preacher gave me my Wednesday to preach my first sermon,” he says. “I thought I was D.L. Moody, and I found out when I got finished I was Howdy Doody.”
The urge to preach didn’t fade, though. Law enforcement was also a tradition for the Thorntons, where Thornton’s brother, two uncles and two cousins had made careers. But things seemed to be taking a different turn for him.
“I had planned on, when I got out of the military, going strictly into law enforcement,” he says. “But I announced my call to preach, and I started doing this, and I thought, ‘You know, I think this is my calling.’
“After that, with 10 preachers in the church, I thought, ‘When is it my turn again?’” he says. “And the Lord spoke to my heart, and he said, ‘Look, I’ve called you to preach. Go find somewhere.’”
That place turned out to be the Polk County jail, which Thornton describes as being at the time “like Mayberry” — it had the bars.
“You’d go in there Sunday morning, wake everybody up and say, ‘Alright, we’re here for church. They’d cuss you, throw pillows at you and everything. It was kind of a rowdy church service,” he recalls.
He teamed up with a friend who had also announced his call to preach, and they conducted the jail services and a radio show on WCOT (the old South 107) on Thursdays. From there, he branched out to preaching at the Floyd County jail. It was the mid-1980s by this time, and Thornton had also taken over church services at a nursing home.
“I was doing what preachers are supposed to do … cutting my teeth,” he said.
It was 1988 when chaplaincy made its way onto his radar. Wayne Atchley was the Floyd County sheriff at the time, and he asked Thornton to lend his services as chaplain for the department. Thornton went on to serve as chaplain under the next Floyd County sheriff, Mike Thornton, who happened to be his brother. He then served under Tommy Rickman and now serves under current Sheriff Tim Burkhalter.
The job
As chaplain, Thornton is responsible for seeing that inmates are fed spiritually, but his biggest responsibility in this position is the officers.
“It encompasses a lot of things,” he says. “My main objective now is to minister to law enforcement people. In turn, I’m over the jail ministry.”
There are two jail chaplains who work under him, and 65 volunteers help them minister to inmates.
“For that part, we have a Sunday morning service, Tuesday night service and a Thursday night service,” he says.
A typical day for Thornton could go one of many directions. He often finds himself riding in cars with officers, talking over the issues they face on the job and in their lives.
“When I’m in the vehicle with them, I’m their partner,” he says. “The first thing we do is have prayer.”
He is responsible for assisting officers he rides with any way he can. For instance, he might direct traffic while an officer handles a wreck. Not every situation is a peaceful one — this is law enforcement, after all. As a chaplain, he’s not armed, but he’s prepared to carry out a mandate to protect his officers.
“If I’m in a situation with somebody, and something happens to one of my officers, I would give my life to protect my officers,” he explains. “There are avenues — if I had to, I could protect myself ...
“Riding with the deputies, it’s a totally different spectrum than it is with the church work. You’re working in their world, and it’s a high-stress world. You go from zero to 100 miles an hour in a split second. You can be riding in a vehicle, nothing’s going on. Then, all of a sudden, you get a call, whether it’s a shooting, whether it’s a wreck, a hostage situation — there are 9 million things that can happen.”
Although the job comes with a certain amount of risk, Thornton keeps his role as a man of God front and center.
“As a chaplain, I try to be a peacekeeper,” he says.
He ends up riding with all the law enforcement personnel he serves at some point. He has been known to ride with officers at all times of the day, including the dark reaches of third shift.
“With as many agencies as I’ve got, it’s full time, but I love what I do. You take care of everybody,” he explains.
The schedule can be grueling, but he says he doesn’t really tire of it.
“My thrill is this,” he says.
Outside law enforcement
When he’s not tending to the spiritual needs of his law enforcement flock, Thornton can often be found serving in area churches. He has pastored three churches in Floyd County — West End Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church in Rome and Living Waters Ministry in Armuchee. He’s volunteered in leadership positions in a number of others. Sheriff’s deputies often bring their families to these services.
“I like that I have somewhere that I can say, ‘Hey, come be with us.’” he says. “It’s just kind of an extension of what we do here (in the sheriff’s office), so it works out great … I just love being with people. I’m a people person. I love seeing people’s lives changed. That probably shows up in my preaching when I preach. I just really have a heart to see people come to the Lord.”
His children — four daughters and a son -— are scattered from Georgia to the Midwest. They live in John’s Creek, Rome, North Carolina and Colorado. He has 10 grandchildren. His wife, Teresa, works as a medical coder at Harbin Clinic. His many roles sometimes necessitate 12-hour days, but she supports his work, he says.
“She’s really supportive of the ministry and supportive if I’m pastoring, filling in, whatever,” he says. “She’s very active, loves doing Bible studies, goes to different churches — just a very Godly lady.”
Not every day brings a crisis, but Thornton is usually involved if an unusual situation does come up, and such happenings sometimes take him outside his usual service area. For instance, he worked as the lead chaplain for the Tri-State Crematorium crisis in the tiny community of Noble in Walker County. Unbeknownst to relatives who had taken their loved ones to the facility to be cremated, many of the bodies did not receive proper care and ended up haphazardly placed around the property. The state eventually brought a plethora of criminal charges against Ray Brent Marsh, the crematorium operator.
“I was there for 30 straight days,” Thornton says.
He consoled distraught families looking for their loved ones’ remains, praying with them when appropriate.
He also served during the G8 summit at Sea Island in 2004, when leaders of industrialized countries gathered to discuss issues of international concern. He recently traveled with law enforcement officers to North Carolina for hurricane relief efforts where he arranged for the volunteers to sleep in a church at night.
Whether he’s home or away, his primary concern is bringing hope to those he ministers to when he’s behind the pulpit, on a disaster scene or in a squad car.
“I try to bring a positive in a negative world because in law enforcement, you see all the negatives,” he says. “Sometimes it’s tough to back up and see the positive.”