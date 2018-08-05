Bridging the 'emotional poverty' gap
More than 100 teachers' hands shot up Sunday when visiting author Ruby K. Payne asked the question.
"How many of you deal with kids who are angry ... Who's had a kid ex-plode on you?"
Payne's latest book, "Emotional Poverty: Addressing Anger, Anxiety and Avoidance in the Classroom," was released in July. First Baptist Church of Rome brought the bestselling author and educator in for a free community-wide seminar that nearly filled City Auditorium.
The goal: helping teachers teach an increasing number of stressed young children how to control their emotional reactions in order to learn.
"You are their greatest advocates and our community's greatest re-source," church member Jennifer Uldrick, assistant principal at West Central Elementary, told the crowd. "You are a bridge to their future success."
Payne holds a doctorate from Loyola University and is an international speaker on working across economic classes to build sustainable communities. During the hour and a half overview of her new book, she had the educators — from schools across the county — nodding, chattering and laughing in recognition of her examples.
The first thing to realize, she said, is that the brain processes emotions much faster than thought. Well-rounded people can wait for the thoughts to catch up, emotionally impoverished kids have difficulty integrating the two to regulate their behavior.
Motivations may stem from insecure attachment and bonding, an un-developed inner self dominated by deep hurts or an external environ-ment that makes the child feel separate or less than others.
"When an educator responds (to an outburst) in kind, you've got two unregulated and un-integrated brains going on," Payne warned.
Instead, she presented strategies for dealing with "emotional melt-downs" that are based on scientific studies and physiological responses.
Begin with reframing the behavior in your own mind, she told the teachers, as the student's inability to regulate himself, not as a sign of disrespect. Payne presented a "hand model" explanation of how the brain processes, and suggested teachers share the concept with their students, so they can understand what's happening to them.
She also offered calming techniques.
"You can't have a conversation with an unregulated brain until they calm down," she explained.
The list ranges from having them drink 10 to 12 ounces of water — which metabolizes the "stress hormone" cortisol, she said — to using a finger-wiggling Eye Movement Desensitization Routine that's been shown to divert PTSD episodes.
Payne also talked about seeing where the child is focusing her eyes. Up taps the visual, straight ahead is for auditory input and down signals an emotional state.
"One of the fastest ways to make a kid calm down is to make them look up," she said.
The book delves deeper into the causes of emotional poverty and examines the sometimes-controversial topic of the difference between boys' and girls' brains. It also has more techniques for moving children beyond those educational roadblocks.
"It's difficult to change behavior. What we want to do it change the motivation behind the behavior," Payne said.