Rossville-based Talley Construction Co. won two state contracts to replace bridges in Northwest Georgia counties.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the million-dollar projects in Chattooga and Walker counties Monday. Statewide, GDOT awarded nearly $53 million in contracts.
“These contracts will ensure that the bridges in Northwest Georgia continue to be safe for our motorists,” said District Six Engineer Grant Waldrop. “Bridge maintenance is an aspect of highway safety that we take very seriously.”
The first contract, at just over $1 million, is to replace the bridge on Hog Jowl Road that crosses Voiles Creek in Chickamauga. The bridge is projected to be completed July 31, 2020.
The $1.1 million Chattooga County contract is to replace the bridge over Chelsea Creek on Old State Route 337. The completion date is set for Oct. 31, 2020.
GDOT officials did not say Monday when the work would start.