Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said he's hoping to have a new contract with the Rome Braves in hand by the first week in November.
"We're looking at an extension of at least five years, with a five-year option (to renew)," he told the County Commission last week during their fall planning session.
A signed contract will clear the way for improvements to State Mutual Stadium funded with a $2 million earmark in the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
New locker rooms, a larger store and a banquet pavilion are among the upgrades planned. The franchise also intends to make some changes to the facility, although details have not yet been released.
"They want to do some of their work now, during the off-season," McCord said.
Under the current contract with the Braves, the team performs daily upkeep and routine maintenance at the county-owned stadium. The county is responsible for major repairs, renovations and improvements.
A separate stadium fund is maintained with revenue from the county's share of season ticket sales and an annual fee. McCord said there's about $80,000 in it now, but as much as $30,000 would be needed to reimburse the Braves for repairs they've already done on the facility.
"It's a great facility and it's paid for, but it's aging," McCord noted.
A 15-month SPLOST approved by voters in 2001 raised $15 million to build the stadium, which opened in 2003. The contract was updated in 2011 to include the Braves Miracle Field of Rome, a specially constructed mini-stadium for Challenger League baseball.
Collections for the 2017 SPLOST won't start until April, but Commissioners are investigating the possibility of issuing bonds to jump-start some of the projects. The new Floyd County Jail medical wing, rehabilitation of the Historic Floyd County Courthouse and the stadium improvements are among the board's top priorities.
Voters approved up to $30 million in SPLOST-backed bonds and representatives of the Rome City Commission indicated last week they could work with the county within those parameters.
McCord said the quicker the stadium improvements are done, the quicker the stadium would see a resurgence of interest in attending the games.
"They want to stay," he said. "It's a good location, but they've lost some money lately and we need to try to help them offset that."
Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said the stadium is helping to spur development in the area.
Officials expected an earlier boom but the recession slowed new construction for nearly a decade. The 124-unit RiverPoint Apartments opened earlier this year and a number of commercial sites are being eyed along Braves Boulevard, which links to the Armuchee Connector.
"There are people just waiting to see if the contract is renewed before buying or developing property over there," Wallace said.