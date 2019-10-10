Northwest Georgia Boy Scout Council Executive Jeff Brasher has accepted a similar role with the Norwela Council in Shreveport, Louisiana. Brasher posted to Facebook on Thursday afternoon indicating that the job in Shreveport will start Nov. 15.
"I am excited about and grateful for this wonderful opportunity," Brasher said in his social media post. "We (with his wife Auburn) have both enjoyed our time in Northwest Georgia and have made many dear friends and will have some lifelong memories."
The Norwela Council includes nine parishes in Louisiana and has close to 4,000 Scouts currently enrolled. By contrast, the Northwest Georgia Council has seven counties and right at 2,900 Scouts involved in the program.
Brasher said the opening in Shreveport came up unexpectedly and simply represented another opportunity for professional growth.
Steve Williams, the assistant scout executive in Shreveport, said Brasher's experience as a CEO, his proven track record related to program delivery and his budget management expertise were all keys in the decision by the Norwela Council to offer Brasher the job.
"Jeff Brasher brought a tremendous amount of experience and energy to the position of Scout Executive for the Northwest Georgia Council," said Council President Mary Hardin Thornton. "He is a role model for Scouts across the Southeast and a great representative of our organization in the community. The Northwest Georgia Council has benefited from his leadership."
Brasher has been in Rome for almost four years, coming to Rome from the Greater Alabama Council in Birmingham. He has also previously served in Huntsville and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.