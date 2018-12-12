Campers are ready to brave the chill for year-long meals at a favorite restaurant.
Humans have braved the cold of a winter’s night for millennia, but some Romans did so Wednesday to claim a rare prize: being one of the first 100 customers for the new Truett’s Chick-fil-A, which will open for business Thursday.
As construction crew members put the finishing touches on the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon, Romans such as Vann Burkhalter, number one in line, and his friend Curtis Womack, number two in line, set up camp.
“We’ve been here since about 7:30 this morning,” said Womack. “It’s almost a 22 hour wait for the opening.”
Burkhalter and Womack claimed some small prizes such as a Chick-fil-A branded USB speaker and a gift card. This was not their first time camping out for prizes at a local restaurant.
“When Krispy Kreme opened, we were out there for about 15 hours,” said Womack. Burkhalter and Womack had set up a computer monitor and a Nintendo Switch gaming system to entertain themselves through the night.
Another group of campers, including Kevin Fitzsimmons, Andrew McCleskey, Harrison Earp, Preston Tippett and Ricky Spaulding, were playing a card game called “Love Letters” as they waited, in which players maneuver through the hierarchies of a fictional kingdom to deliver a romantic note to a princess.
Gas heat sources were disallowed from the grounds, but Burkhalter and Womack were equipped with two electric heaters and Chick-fil-A was giving away Hot Hands warmers to campers, while other campers chose to face the cold without the aid of artificial heat.
According to the Chick-fil-A website, the grand opening of each of the company’s restaurants is celebrating with the First 100 event, a tradition which dates back to 2003.