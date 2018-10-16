With an extensive list of emergency organizations scheduled to make an appearance at the 15th Emergency Preparedness Day, the Boy Scouts of America are hoping to see a large community turnout at the free event on Saturday.
The goal is education and entertainment, Event Director Heather Mangel said. The turnout is usually two-thirds Boy Scouts and one-third community; just because it is a Boy Scout hosted event doesn’t mean the community cannot come out and learn, she said.
The event will be in the Home Depot parking lot, 103 Hicks Drive, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will feature over 30 different kinds of law enforcement and emergency services. Scouts and community members will be able to see the Jaws of Life in action, participate in a simulated burning building, have their blood type tested and more.
“We want kids to recognize police or firefighters and know what to do in case of an emergency because they attended this event,” said Mangel. “This event is part of our community outreach program.”
“We are trying to get the community to come out more,” she said.
Scouts and kids can pick up passports at the front entrance which they can get stamped at each vendor and turn in to enter for door prize drawings. Home Depot will provide hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and drinks. The parking lot will be sectioned off in front of the garden center. There will be a rescue helicopter in the old Kmart parking lot; volunteers will help event goers cross Hicks Drive.
The event also offers scouts a chance at rank advancement and other achievement awards. Scouts can pick up resources at the entrance that will help guide them towards their various rank and achievement advancements. Cub Scouts can earn belt loops while Boy Scouts can check off requirements for their merit badges at the event.