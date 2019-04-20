There's a new king of the herd roaming Alan Bowles' pastures not too far off the Coosa River west of Rome.
Bowles, who has been a bison farmer for nearly 30 years, is anxious to see how his new 1,600 pound Canada woods bison bull is going to get along with the buffalo cows in his herd during the upcoming breeding season.
He traveled all the way to Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, to acquire the new bull last fall. The bison is demonstrably larger than the other buffalo in the herd. Jokingly, Bowles said it nearly took 1,600 pounds of paperwork to bring the buffalo back into the U.S. Canada does not permit purebred woods buffalo from being taken out of the country, so the big boy who now calls Coosa home is only seven-eighths woods buffalo, with just a smidgen of the traditional plains buffalo in in his blood.
As Bowles' herd has grown over the years, he has acquired more of the hybrid animals as opposed to pure-bred Plains bison.
The difference between the two are plains bison have very large heads with short noses and well defined shaggy capes that cover the upper portion of their bodies. On the other hand, the woods bison have much larger shoulder humps that are somewhat forward of their front feet and very thick chaps, hair hanging off the front of their heads and the front of the forward legs.
It's getting to be an exciting time for Bowles as he expects a number of his cows to drop calves over the course of the next several weeks. He's been a little nervous about the impending deliveries, saying it has been one of the toughest winters in years on his herd.
All of the winter rains kept much of his pastures under water for weeks at a time and the buffalo gobbled up grass on higher land. As a result, some of the cows are a little lighter than they have been in years gone by.
He's hoping that their weight will not result in any problems calving during the coming weeks.
Bowles sells some of his stock to other breeders across the southeast or farmers who just want to have a bison or two, but does occasionally slaughter one of the animals for beef.