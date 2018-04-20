Both Rome Krystal's slated for major makeovers
Rome-Floyd Building Inspection Chief Howard Gibson said his staff is in the process of reviewing those plans which will result in the demolition of both restaurants and reconstruction of completely new stores, similar to the plan for the Chick-fil-A on Shorter Avenue.
The Board of Adjustments will meet May 17 at 2:30 p.m. to consider several variance requests at both the 1704 Turner McCall Blvd. site and the 519 Shorter Ave. location.
Local officials hope to learn which project will move forward first during the Board of Adjustments meeting.
The footprint of the buildings appears to be almost identical, however the plans that have been submitted at this point are site plans and not construction drawings. Each building is slated to occupy 1,788 square feet with a 264 foot cooler. The site plans also call for dual drive-through lanes at both locations.
The site plans also show the Shorter Avenue restaurant to be turned slightly, with the length of the restaurant running parallel to Shorter Avenue as opposed to directly facing the major thoroughfare as it does now.
The Turner McCall site calls for 22 parking spaces while the Shorter site shows 23 parking spaces.
LeCraw Engineering of Duluth is handling the process of getting a number of land development code variances approved.