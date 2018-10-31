The Development Authority of Floyd County approved a pair of bond packages Wednesday totaling up to $135 million for The Spires at Berry College continuing care retirement community. Ground for the 170-unit community was broken earlier this month and the first units are slated to come online in 2020.
A longer term, fixed-rate package authorizing as much as $95 million will be part of the overall financial package with a short-term variable rate package of up to $40 million will provide some of the initial funding which will be repaid on an accelerate time schedule.