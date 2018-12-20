Video evidence of a shooting at the Cottis Inn on Dec. 11 and a request from the victim's family, led a judge to grant a Rome teen charged with murder a $15,000 bond on Thursday morning.
The bond, filed with the consent of both 18-year-old Cody Deangelo Thompson and the Floyd County District Attorney’s Office, was signed by Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham.
“The detectives from the city police department met with my office and me and based on evidence developed after the arrest and the consent and request of the victim’s family we agreed to bond,” said District Attorney Leigh Patterson.
Patterson said she couldn’t comment on the specifics of what the police investigation revealed.
Thompson is charged with murder in the shooting death of his cousin 35-year-old Richard Jermaine Boatner at the hotel off Martha Berry Boulevard on Dec. 11. Police stated in the initial report at least one of the cameras at the hotel captured the incident. There were also several witnesses at the scene.
Thompson’s attorney Chris Twyman stated he expects Thompson to be acquitted.
“We believe, from the defense perspective, this is a clear case of self defense and we are looking forward to presenting our evidence and clearing Mr. Thompson of these charges,” Twyman said.
According to a police report, Thompson shot Boatner and then fled the scene, leaving in a white car. The report also stated “two different calibers of ammo were found at the incident location.”
While she declined to go into specifics involving the investigation, Assistant Rome Police Chief Debbie Burnette said reviewing the video evidence in the case allowed investigators to get a better idea and understanding of what occurred that night.