Prosecutors are looking to pursue more charges against three men accused of plotting to murder a Bartow County couple to further their groups white supremacist goals.
The charges would be centered around the theft and ritualistic and killing of a ram Assistant District Attorney Emily Johnson as well as at least one of the men's possession of a silencer.
The information came out during a bond hearing for two of the three men currently charged with conspiracy to commit murder as well as participating in a criminal gang.
Attorneys for Jacob Kaderli, 19, of Dacula and Michael Helterbrand, 25, of Dalton, had previously filed a motion for bond in the case. An attorney for Luke Lane, 22, of Silver Creek filed a motion for bond late Thursday however Lane was not represented in the Friday hearing.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach denied the motion to grant the men bond said that places the case of a fast track to be heard.
The judge stated the men must be indicted within 90 days, from their arrest, or will be entitled to bond. He also stated cases where a defendant has been denied bond take precedence in scheduling.
As of Friday morning, no bond hearing had been scheduled for Lane.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated an affidavit filed with an arrest warrant that the men were affiliated with a white supremacist anti-government group called The Base and plotted to kill a Bartow County couple with ties to an Atlanta anti-fascist group.
While the small extremist group existed primarily online, according to court documents, they met up on the approximately 100-acres owned by Lane’s family off John Ingram Road in Silver Creek.
So far, seven reported members of The Base have been arrested throughout the country, including several who were linked to paramilitary training on the Floyd County property.