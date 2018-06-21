Bond denied for man accused of fatally shooting boyfriend
A Floyd County Superior Court judge denied a man’s motion for bond almost a month after he was charged with murder in the shooting death of a man described as his boyfriend.
The motion from Demonte Tywon Penn, 26, of 325 Edgewood Ave., was denied Thursday by Judge Billy Sparks on the grounds he is a danger to the community and poses a risk of fleeing and reoffending if released on bond.
Penn is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of an offensive weapon during the commission of a crime from the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Martez Harris during a domestic dispute. He has not been indicted by a grand jury.
Before Sparks announced his decision, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon said the killing of Harris was not just “a murder but an execution,” referring to a detective’s testimony that Penn shot him in the back while he was lying facedown on the ground.
“Mr. Penn’s a danger,” Salmon said, adding that he was a risk to other men Penn believed were having affairs with Harris.
Rome police detective Aaron Thacker was called to testify by the prosecution and provide details on the investigation, including evidence of premeditation.
According to Thacker:
On May 23, around 6:20 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the Meadow Lane apartment complex on Tamassee Lane, with callers saying a man was chasing another into a wooded area leading to the West Rome Walmart.
It was on this walking trail where police found Penn on his knees with his hands up — the body of Harris behind him along with his pistol and cellphone nearby. The slide to the pistol was locked back, indicating all the bullets had been fired.
Prior to police finding Penn, he called 911, saying he had killed his boyfriend and gave his name. He told officers at the scene the shooting was done in self-defense — during a police interview Penn said Harris was verbally abusive and condescending.
Harris was shot in the leg once and twice in the back. Deputy Coroner Brent Whatley said Harris was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m. and his body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. Police recovered a bullet — which had gone in through the middle of his back and exited his chest — from the ground underneath where Harris was prostrated.
Following interviews with Penn, police obtained a search warrant for Penn’s Dodge Charger and found two notes, one expressing Penn’s intent to commit suicide and another addressed Harris’ mom in which he said “I’m sorry for playing God.” Penn’s defense attorney Sean Lowe asked Thacker to read the letters in court — there were no dates on the notes.
“I want to end my life with the man I love,” Thacker read from the first note, in which Penn apologizes to his family and thanks them for their support throughout his life.
In the second note, Penn described Harris as his first love. But he then goes on to write Harris “played with my heart and my spirit.”
Penn had gone over to Harris’ apartment — which he shared with his aunt — that day to “hang out and smoke weed.” However, he did so with suspicions Harris was seeing other guys, which upset him. Penn said he created a fake Grindr account — a social networking app tailored to gay men — to try and see who Harris was seeing.
Thacker said the incident stemmed from an argument, which led to Penn pulling a gun and Harris then drawing out a knife from the kitchen. Police recovered one shell casing inside the apartment and two outside in a walkway area, Thacker told Lowe. A small amount of blood was found outside the door.
Lowe called Penn’s grandmother, who Penn had lived with since he was 2 years old, to the stand.
“He’s always been the one who took care of us,” she said, adding he was supposed to start a new job in Calhoun the night of the shooting.
Had Penn been granted bond, she said he would have stayed with her sister in Armuchee or brother in Cave Spring.