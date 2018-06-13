BOEs take up personnel changes
Rome and Floyd County board of education remembers held respective meetings this week to fill remaining open positions on staffs across their school systems, among other matters.
Rome board members approved a long list of personnel changes which included 36 new hires for certified positions and eight classified positions. Among the certified hires is Lorraine Reeves joining the high school staff as CTI — Career and Technical Instruction — coordinator, fitting in with plans to expand career pathways at the planned college and career academy on campus.
Also included in the personnel changes are 13 transitions of current employees to positions elsewhere in the school system. Kindergarten teacher Sabrina Teems is taking on the role of math coordinator at the central office, effective July 16. Teems will replace Dana Smith, who requested to be released from her 2018-2019 contract, as did nine other employees, mainly teachers.
Board members also adopted next year’s proposed budget on second reading along with the board’s proposed goals.
Floyd County board members also approved personnel changes for their own system, including the hiring of Greg Studdard as the chief financial officer. Studdard fills the position left by Chris Toles, who retired last month after 16 years with the system.
Superintendent John Jackson said Studdard currently works for the Georgia Department of Audits. Officials are familiar with Studdard from when he was part of a team conducting an audit of the system’s financial records, Jackson said, as well as a parent of two Johnson Elementary students. He graduated from Model High and Shorter University.
A date for when Studdard will start has not been set, but interim Finance Director Don Hood has been filling in during the absence of Toles.
Also, Special Education Coordinator Kellie Curry is planning to retire in November. Jackson said her advanced notice gives the system ample time to find a replacement.
In other action items, Floyd board members approved a $157,833 contract to install an additional stormwater collection system at Pepperell Primary, which experiences drainage issues during periods of heavy rain. The project will be funded by the 1-cent education local option sales tax.
Carl Owen Construction out of Bremen is slated to complete the work, which is expected to take four to six months, according to Director of Facilities David Van Hook. Additional drainage inlets and storm drain pipes will be put in to collect water coming off the hill running along Park Avenue and direct it to a storage system, he said.
The exact date of when work will start has not been determined, but it is expected to begin before school starts.