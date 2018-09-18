BOE sets max price for new Armuchee gym
The construction of the new Armuchee High gym is ready to get underway in the coming weeks, after Floyd County Board of Education members approved a guaranteed maximum price of $9.43 million for the project.
The board approved the GMP, to be paid for from bond sales earlier this year, at a called board meeting at the high school on Monday night, following a presentation on the latest plans for the gym.
Work crews are expected to mobilize the first week of October on the project, which in addition to constructing the gym also included site work for the other phases of the Armuchee High modernization project, Superintendent Jeff Wilson previously said. The construction contract is broken down by just over $6 million for the gym and slightly more than $3 million for the site work, he continued.
A timeline for the gym construction ranges from a year to 16 months for completion, or possibly longer, depending on inclement weather. The gym is being built to hold 1,200 seats and offer spaces for multiple sports. There will be home and visitor locker rooms for basketball and softball, along with offices for coaches and officials. Also, the concession stand will have service windows inside the gym as well as on the outside, for both basketball and softball fans.
The modernization project as a whole is expected to cost more than $26 million, to be funded from an extension of the 1-cent education local option sales tax. Following the completion of the gym, renovations on the field house and improvements to the football stadium and track will be the next priority. After exterior work has been finished, the modernization of the school will begin, starting with a new roof and HVAC system and leading into space additions and interior renovations.