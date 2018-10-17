"We're so excited," said Christine Lewis, director of the Museum of Flight at the county airport in Rome. "She's going to be front and center at our April gala."
But first the plane, donated by the Virginia Aviation Museum in Richmond, has to be reassembled. The nose, tail and wings were delivered separately over the past year.
The fuselage — the body of the Grumman F-14 Tomcat — was the last to arrive. It was hauled in on a flatbed truck owned by PT Express, a cargo and freight company based in Texas.
Lewis said the supersonic aircraft had to travel as a superload, which means clearing the route in advance with state transportation officials, getting permits and arranging to travel with a police escort. The long-scheduled trip turned out to come at a bad time.
"Everybody was diverted to Hurricane Michael. We had to find out what was available, who wasn't helping with that," Lewis said. "I was doing a lot of phone-calling, Facebook posts on aviation-related pages. Social media is awesome. Give these guys a problem and they want to be part of the solution."
Part of the solution turned out to be Ike Burchinal and his partner at PT Express, who are both pilots.
"He called and said, 'We want to help make your dreams come true,'" Lewis said.
The trip through Virginia and Tennessee was relatively uneventful but Sweet Little Miss had to cool her jets for a day until some Georgia State Patrol troopers were available. She made it to the museum about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
"He backed it in," Lewis said about driver Sherodan Carter. "He's that good."
On Wednesday, Barnhart Crane Co. in Gadsden, Alabama, sent a crane and operator Jonathan Roberts to lift the plane off the truck and set it — gently — on the tarmac. On Nov. 5, the team of F-14 mechanics that helped take it apart will start reversing the process.
"They're going to rotate shifts and, hopefully, we'll have her put together in the next six to eight weeks," Lewis said.
Despite being the pride of the museum, the supersonic military jet is destined to spend her days outside. Lewis said she needs the hangar space for the historic planes that still fly. Sweet Little Miss never will.
"When they retired the F-14, they took the engines for the F-16," Lewis said.
All but a few of the Tomcats have been scrapped, and Sweet Little Miss was "demilitarized" — stripped of all technology that could compromise national security — before she was released to the museum.
The plane was the last F-14 to land on an aircraft carrier — the USS Theodore Roosevelt, on July 28, 2006.