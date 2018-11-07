Police spokesman Jerome Poole said the body is that of a woman but details remained sketchy late Wednesday night.
Poole said a person, whom he didn't name, called 911 at around 4:30 p.m. after seeing the woman's body in a ditch by a fence across the service road to a water tower.
Detectives were called to what scanner traffic called "the crime scene" and both lanes of U.S. 411 was temporarily closed to vehicles. Police were scouring the area for clues until just before 7 p.m., when they headed back to headquarters to go over their findings.
Investigator Amy Nails, who is leading the probe, said more information would be released as it becomes available.
The coroner on duty could not be reached late Wednesday.