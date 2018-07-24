Boards OK new plans for Rhinehart, Cherry Hill
Rome commissioners approved Howard Alexander Jr.'s rezoning application for a home at 704 Lee Ave., next to his Cherry Hill gated community. The substandard home will be demolished and a circular drive added to Cherry Hill.
"That's good news for residents," City Commissioner Bill Collins said. "It's tight in there."
The tract is in the East Rome Historic District, so Alexander's plans must go through the Historic Preservation Commission before work can start.
City Commissioners also approved plans by the South Rome Redevelopment Corp. to put four single-family homes and a community garden on Pollock Street.
SRRDC Executive Director Charles Looney said homes would be sold to first-time buyers under an initiative aimed at bringing more affordable housing and property ownership to South Rome.
On Tuesday, the Floyd County Commission approved its own request for light industrial zoning on two parcels it is adding to the north end of Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Armuchee.
The property on McGrady and Jones Mill roads will be used as a safety buffer when the airport's main runway is extended another 1,200 feet. The project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration and a $5.7 million earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
Commissioners also approved an application from Rhinehart Equipment, 3556 Martha Berry Highway, that will allow it to expand its farm equipment rental and service business.
The company purchased a large tract behind its operation, on Beard Drive and Old Dalton Road. About 15 acres would be used for the commercial expansion.
There was some initial pushback from a few residents in the area but Commissioner Larry Maxey said they dropped their objections when they found only a portion of the property would be rezoned.
Rhinehart officials said they also are working on plans for a residential subdivision on the bulk of the remaining land fronting on Old Dalton Road.