Board to meet with sheriff on mental health
First up is to arrange a meeting with Sheriff Tim Burkhalter and his staffers who run the county jail.
"We need to get on the same page, and be sure we're not stepping on anybody's toes," Commissioner Scotty Hancock said.
County Manager Jamie McCord said Miami-Dade County cut its mental health arrests nearly in half — and the recidivism rate dropped to 20 percent from 72 percent — when it instituted programs such as pretrial diversion and outpatient care.
"Justice Boggs said we have 'a moral and fiscal responsibility' to take action," Commissioner Allison Watters noted.
Georgia Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Boggs was among the speakers at the summit in Macon. Hancock, Watters, McCord and Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace were among more than 200 city and county leaders attending.
Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday night committing to the national Stepping Up initiative aimed at reducing the number of people with mental illnesses in jail.
McCord said the board has already taken some steps. He cited the new mental health and drug courts, the addition of mental health screenings at the jail after a 2016 spike in suicides, and plans to bring community leaders together as a task force.
"The big thing is verifiable data, to see if what you're doing is working," McCord said. "We need to develop a plan that has some measurable goals we can track."
Wallace said there are numerous organizations in the county that could benefit from sharing their findings and resources, mentioning Floyd Against Drugs as a coalition that may be able to take the lead.
"Everybody's working, but if we could just do it together ... I think we would be so much better off," Wallace said.
ConnectHealth provides the jail medical services under a renewable contract signed in December 2015. County Manager Jamie McCord said it's due to expire and be put out for new bids. Board members said they want to work with Burkhalter on expanding mental health care.
Hancock said the Chatham County Jail's medical provider — which is also ConnectHealth — assesses inmates preparing for release and connects them with mental health services on the outside.
Watters said they also heard about Paulding County's contract with Highland Rivers Health for a complete suite of services, starting with inmate intake.
"They take it all the way through," she said. "First, is the jail where they need to be? Then, getting them the help they need while they're in jail and support after their release so they don't come back."