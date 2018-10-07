Board to award contract for Riverside sidewalk repairs
Floyd County Commissioners have a short — and early — meeting set for Tuesday, before they head to the annual ACCG legislative leadership conference at Jekyll Island.
The board is slated to start its caucus at 8 a.m. and the regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
A renewal of the county's franchise agreement with Comcast is on the agenda along with an award of a sidewalk repair contract. Two proclamations — for National Fire Prevention Week and the Coosa Valley Fair's 70th anniversary — round out the bulk of the action items.
The planned sidewalk project is in the Riverside community, where tree roots and weather effects have turned some of the walkways into a series of bumps and dips over time. Lawrenceville-based Georgia Safe Sidewalks is being tapped to smooth out the tripping hazards.
Work will be spread out over three miles of sidewalks on six streets in the old mill village off Chatillon Road near Veterans Memorial Highway. The $60,000 cost is being funded through an earmark in the 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package.
The board also is expected to approve a temporary beer and wine permit for Bella Roma Grill to serve at the upcoming Wings Over North Georgia Air Show. The event is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Armuchee.
General admission tickets bought in advance through the website are $20 for children ages 6 to 17 and $25 for adults 18 and up. Kids 5 and under get in free. Prices rise $5 at the gate.
Other discounts and packages, including for camping and parking, are available online at WingsOverNorthGeorgia.com.
Commissioners and senior staffers are slated to attend the ACCG conference Wednesday through Friday. The association of Georgia county commissions presents educational opportunities and policy discussions at the annual seminar.
A vote is scheduled on the association's legislative priorities for the 2019 Georgia General Assembly session, which starts in January. Affordable housing issues and county revenue sources are among the topics attendees will study in depth.
A major focus this year is the statewide mental health crisis — "a multi-faceted issue that has created new dynamics for Georgia's county government officials," the agenda reads.
A panel discussion will offer input from Terry Norris, executive director of the Georgia Sheriff's Association, Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities and other key stakeholders.