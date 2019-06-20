The Boards of Adjustments unanimously denied a variance request Thursday from the developers of a Sleep Inn hotel to build out a 52-room hotel at Charlton Street and Martha Berry Highway without sidewalks on the Charlton Street frontage. Residents of the Summerville Park neighborhood packed the Rome City Commission chambers to oppose the variance and in fact the whole idea of a hotel at that location.
The property is already zoned Community Commercial which would permit the construction of a hotel, however the developers asked that they not be required to install a sidewalk along the Charlton Street frontage.
Pat O'Neal, a representative from Southern Engineering and Surveying in Rome, told the board the developers did not want to build a sidewalk down Charlton Street in large part because they did not want to encourage foot traffic into the neighborhood.
Penny Evans-Plants spoke on behalf of the huge community delegation and told the members of the Board of Adjustments that the entire neighborhood needs sidewalks. She said the neighborhood already gets an abundance of traffic and the addition of the hotel would only exacerbate that problem.
"Rome says it wants a pedestrian-friendly theme but it needs to do more to support that effort," Plants said.
Plants also argued that the 52-room hotel only showed 54 parking spaces and claimed that employees would end up parking along Charlton Street.
A petition with more than 570 signatures against the hotel was presented to a representative of the developer.
Board of Adjustments member Von Lambert said, "I asked myself 'Would you want this in your neighborhood?' No I definitely wouldn't want it in my neighborhood," and made the motion to reject the variance, which passed unanimously.
The board also gave unanimous approval to a request from R.H. Ledbetter Properties for nine variances related to the development of the East Bend shopping center on the former Kmart property in East Rome. Most of the variances involved setback requirements, however one asked for smaller road frontage requirements on an out parcel and another asked that the height of the primary sign for the project be increased from 40 feet to 45 feet and the face of that sign be increased from 300 square feet to 372 square feet.
Civil engineer David Buckel from Duluth methodically explained the need for each variance with large maps of the property.
Planning staff actually recommended approval of he entire package of variances, arguing that the main parcel in question is and has been a blighted area and the reinvestment is a welcomed addition.
Rome physician Stephen LaPointe also won setback and landscaping variances for his medical office building at 1100 Martha Berry Blvd.