Board presents senator with 'Cities' award
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler received the "Champion of Georgia Cities" ser-vice award at the Rome City Commission meeting Monday night.
The award is given at the end of every two-year legislative session by the Georgia Municipal Association, which represents 521 member-cities.
"He's a very good friend to Rome and Georgia cities. He understands the concept of Home Rule," said Commissioner Evie McNiece, who pre-sented the award along with GMA governmental relations representa-tive Joel Wiggins.
Hufstetler, a Rome Republican, chairs the Senate Finance Committee. He helped push through several sales tax bills that are expected to result in more revenue for local governments.
Two allow access to Georgia Department of Revenue information on retailers collecting tax in the jurisdiction; another revamps the car tag tax distribution formula. The fourth requires out-of-state companies doing more than $250,000 worth of online business in Georgia to collect and remit sales tax.
"This was a very good year for cities," Hufstetler acknowledged with a laugh. "I'm hoping when you guys come with your wish list for next year, it's shorter."
Also on Monday, the City Commission proclaimed this week MDA Firefighter Appreciation Week in advance of the annual boot drive for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The Rome-Floyd County Fire Department has collected over $170,000 to support the MDA's fight against the neuromuscular disease over the past two decades.
Fire Chief Troy Brock said boot drive volunteers with the department would be out Thursday through Saturday at both Rome Walmart loca-tions and Kroger on Hicks Drive.
In other actions, City Manager Sammy Rich announced city offices would be closed Sept. 3 for the Labor Day holiday. Monday's garbage routes will be run on Tuesday instead, and Tuesday routes will be pushed back to Wednesday.
Commissioners also approved a special use permit that will allow the Rome-Floyd County YMCA to use donated property on Darlington Drive as greenspace and soccer fields. The property abuts the facility at 810 E. Second Ave.
Executive Director Scott McCreless said it would provide more room for kids attending their summer day camps.
"We're a little landlocked and this will be a great help to us," he told the board.