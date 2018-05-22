Board nixes hobby farm, OKs wedding venue
Although lots in the area are large, most of the land is zoned for suburban residential development. A contingent of neighbors showed up to protest, saying that a spot of agricultural zoning in their midst would open the door for large operations in the future.
Commissioners noted that some other nearby landowners keep a few farm animals, and they spent some time looking for a compromise that could protect the integrity of the neighborhood.
"I just struggle with not letting someone use their property for something that's reasonable," Commissioner Allison Watters said. "I get the spot-zoning (argument), I get the concerns, but I'm torn."
However, Commissioner Wright Bagby argued that the board has a responsibility to focus on what the Future Land Use Map calls for in an area, not on how the land is used now.
"Everybody should be torn ... but we need to be absolutely consistent with zoning," Bagby said. "It can't be for what Jesus is going to do with it because Satan might come next."
In the end, the vote was 4 to 1 to deny the request, with Commissioner Larry Maxey in the minority.
A proposed wedding and special events venue on 107 acres at 6605 Rockmart Road got a better reception: a 5 to 0 vote for approval. Several neighbors voiced concern about the potential for noise and the board included a condition that outdoor music must end by 11 p.m.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the nuisance ordinance also would protect residents against loud volume and other irritants.
"(The police) generally give a warning to turn it down. The next time they turn it off," McCord said.
Walt Busbee also got approval to build a complex with duplexes for rent on Old Summerville Road across from Armuchee High School. He said there are no immediate plans for construction.