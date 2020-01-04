Rome restaurateur Bob Blumberg has confirmed that he now has a lease/purchase arrangement with Chef Eric Tant Inc. for the building and business at 233 Broad Street, formerly Johnny's New York Style Pizza but more recently operated under the LYRIKZ banner.
Tant currently owns Knucklehead Cafe in Rockmart as well as Three Rivers catering.
Blumberg said Tant has not settled on a new name for the restaurant and will roll that out over the course of the next several weeks as he and his management team put together the details of the downtown operation.
"I am very excited about Eric's move to Rome and the potential he brings to Broad Street and to a location that has been synonymous with Broad Street," Blumberg said, who operated Johnny's for a decade before deciding not to renew the franchise and change the name to LYRIKZ, offering a musical theme to diners with less emphasis on pizza and more of a burger, chicken and wrap menu.
Blumberg said he believes that Tant will be an active participant in the downtown and greater Rome community.
"I could not have hand picked a better individual to take over the location and build on the past and move into the future," Blumberg said.
LYRIKZ was closed in mid-December, but Blumberg continues to own and operated Bistro 208, located at 208 Broad Street, more of a fine dining restaurant, on the opposite side of Broad Street. He also serves as chairman of the Downtown Development Authority.