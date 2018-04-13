Block party plans coming together
Mark your calendars.
Rome’s Public Works Committee signed off on street closings for five free downtown block parties this year, starting with an all-day festival May 5.
Amanda Carter, director of the Downtown Development Authority, said the first Downtown Saturday concert would be held in conjunction with a host of other activities. Broad Street’s 200-, 300-, and 400-blocks will be closed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“There will be vendors on the street and they need time to set up and break down,” she said. “The music will end about 7 p.m.”
Plans include the Rome Area Council for the Arts Art Walk spotlighting local artists; the International Festival, with food and crafts from other lands; and Chalk Your HeART Out, a sidewalk art chalk competition hosted by the Merry Maids of Rome.
The inaugural Lantern Parade — a procession along the river trails with homemade lighted lanterns — starts at 7:30 p.m.
A “river event” is being planned for July 7, Carter said, and it will wrap up with a concert at Bridgepoint Plaza. The committee OK’d closing that area off to traffic from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“We expect a big crowd at night, but not too many during the day,” she said.
The focus shifts back to Broad Street on Aug. 4 and Sept 1, with live music at night in the 200-, 300- and 400-blocks, which will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
And the third annual Fiddlin’ Fest Between the Rivers returns Oct. 13. The bluegrass street festival features bands on two stages and a vendor village featuring artisans demonstrating crafts of yore.
The action is slated for the 100-, 200- and 300-blocks, which will be closed from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
A mini-festival also is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 11, the only Friday event Carter discussed with the committee.
Live music, food trucks and picnic tables will be set up in the parking lot across from Myrtle Hill and a health walk through the cemetery sponsored by Harbin Clinic will promote Historic Preservation Month.
Carter initially asked for a temporary crosswalk but committee members and staffers expressed concern. Public Works Director Chris Jenkins said it could provide a false sense of security because drivers wouldn’t be expecting people in the street there.
“They’ll be coming around a corner and it may catch them off guard,” he said.
Plans are to post a police car with revolving lights at the crossing area instead.