The 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia are celebrating their 25th anniversary with a gala event Saturday at the Forum River Center.
Tickets are $100 each and cover the social hour at 7 p.m., the dinner and program at 8 p.m. and the grand party, featuring saxophonist Mike Phillips, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit's community service initiatives.
President Rayford Horne said the program will include a slide show of activities from 1994 through the present. They'll also be recognizing several charter members and local students.
"We'll be announcing scholarships then," Horne said. "And we'll be honoring our economic empowerment and health and wellness partners — people who have worked with us over the years."
The group was founded with the stated goal of strengthening the future of black youth in Floyd County. It gradually branched out into Bartow, Polk, Chattooga and Gordon counties as well.
Mentoring is a key principal, encompassed in the motto "What They See Is What They Will Become." That put the 100 Black Men in the schools early on, certified through a program aimed at addressing the social, emotional and cultural needs of children ages 8 to 18.
They've awarded over $110,000 in scholarships, worked with Rome High to bring in the Junior Air Force ROTC program and partnered with Georgia Highlands College on Foundation Camp, a free two-week summer camp for boys ages 10- to 14-years-old which takes place this week.
"It's basically a mentoring camp for life skills," Horne said. "Etiquette, sports, science, storytelling ... It's about giving these young men a foundation of how to go about life."
The organization also sponsors Kemet Robotics programs in Floyd and Bartow counties and other activities.
The economic empowerment aspect of their mission focuses on workshops and programs that foster financial responsibility and entrepreneurship. Members also provide mentors for GHC's statewide Georgia Highlands African-American and Latino Male Excellence recruiting and retention initiative.
And the 100 Black Men cultivates leadership by sponsoring participants in local programs including Leadership Rome, Leadership Polk and the Rome Citizen Police Academy.
Health and wellness, however, may be its oldest commitment to the community. It's annual Health Initiative for Men — now H.I.M. Plus to cover women as well — is going on its 18th year.
"This one is the closest to my heart," Horne said. "Many people in Northwest Georgia who can't afford health care can get screening for diabetes, blood pressure, eyes, prostate cancer and breast cancer. We cast a wide net. People even come in from Alabama for this."
The health fair includes education components and a healthy meal, along with tips on how to make healthy meals at home. It's typically held the third week of August.
"It's definitely been a lifesaver, especially the prostate screenings," Horne said.
Tickets for the gala and information about sponsorships are available on the website, 100bmor.org, or by calling Horne at 678-231-5361 or James Lee at 706-936-6159.