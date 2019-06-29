The 100 Black Men of Rome and Northwest Georgia celebrated 25 years of service to the community Saturday and several were honored for their special efforts.
Rome Mayor Bill Collins says the organization has meant so much to Rome over the past 25 years. “The Foundation Camp at Georgia Highlands each year has grown young men into men,” Collins said.
The group handed out awards in five different categories: mentoring, education, leadership and economic development along with health and wellness.
“Our No. 1 program is mentoring. Mentoring is the ultimate key to the motto — What they’ll see is what they’ll be,” said President Rayford Horne.
Curtis Adams was honored as Mentor of the Year, Quentin Leek Jr. was named the Mentee of the Year while Georgia Highlands College’s Jon Hershey received the Spirit of Mentoring award.
Past President Curtis Adams also praised the mentoring program, the relationship with Georgia Highlands Foundation Camp and Health Initiative for Men, which he said was the longest running community-based health initiative in Northwest Georgia.
In leadership, the Alvin Jackson Sr. Community Service Award was presented to Bart Sudderth, while the Visionary Leadership Award was presented to Dr. Joshua Murfree.
The Economic Empowerment Sustainability Award went to New Zion Hill Baptist Church, the Corporate Economic Empowerment Award was given to Bojangles No. 374 and the Economic Empowerment Award was given to Ron Brand of Rome Industrial Cleaners.
In the health and wellness category, the James Crane Humanitarian Award was presented to Dr. Keith Harris, the Wesley Johnson Volunteer Award went to Erin Hernandez while the Larry G. Morrow Sr. Partner in Success Award was presented to the Rome Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Larry Morrow, a longtime leader in the organization, said the Health Initiative for Men sponsored by the organization has been one of its greatest successes through the years.
The 100 Black Men of Rome-NWGA Scholarship Awards at the high school level were given to Jack Conrad and Tori Jones II, both of Rome High who plan to attend Mercer University and Jacksonville State respectively.
A collegiate-level scholarship went to Claudia Wooten, a student at the University of Georgia.
The special John Lawson Vaughn Jr. Scholarship was presented to Calvin Freeman Jr. at Tuskegee University. The Monroe Stevenson Scholarship went to Octavius Landon at Georgia Highlands College, and the Partner in Education Award went to Georgia Highlands College.
All of the money raised during the gala will be earmarked for programs such as mentoring, health and wellness, Foundation camp, education, robotics and economic empowerment.