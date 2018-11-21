One store’s closing will be noticeable this year — it will be the first year without a Toys ‘R’ Us, and the big box department stores are likely to fill much of the gaps for toys this year.
J.C. Penney in Mount Berry Mall will be open from 2 p.m. Thursday to midnight, then open again Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The store hopes to fill some of the toy void by offering 30 percent to 50 percent off specials on toys, along with deep discounts on other items.
Belk at Mount Berry Mall opens Thanksgiving Day at 4 p.m. and remains open until 1 a.m., then gives employees a break before stores reopen at 6 a.m. Friday. Belk features 75 percent off much of its jewelry and big door buster deals on tech gifts for the home.
Likewise, Dunham's sporting goods in the mall will open at 3 p.m. Thursday with a lot of holiday specials.
The Mount Berry Mall itself will open Thursday evening, however individual stores have the option of opening or remaining closed for the holiday. Frankie Ford, manager at Maurice's, said her shop will be closed to allow employees to be home with the families on the holiday. Likewise the Chick-fil-A and Milano's Pizza in the mall will also be closed Thursday.
The Big Mattress Outlet, 1924 Shorter Ave., is offering no interest for 36 months on any purchase Friday or Saturday.
Snazzy Rags, 419 Broad St., a women's boutique. is offering a series of door buster deals Friday with store-wide price reductions of 20-60 percent on much of the merchandise.
Lavender Mountain Hardware, 4065 Martha Berry Highway, is offering a series of specials that are good all the way through this Sunday, including deals on Carhartt, Life is Good and Case items.
Spencer Brewer said Lavender Mountain would open at 8 a.m. Friday and offer free cider with dips and cookies throughout the day.
Tractor Supply on Highway 411 East is having a big Black Friday sale with the doors open at 6 a.m. The company is having specials on everything from a new Coleman all terrain vehicle to Poulan chain saws and SunDolphin kayaks.
Megan Treglown, director of marketing for the Downtown Development office, said a lot of the Broad Street shops, including Spool of Dreams, Paula's, Snazzy Rags and Blue Sky Outfitters, would be opening at 8 a.m. Friday. The Craze women's boutique will actually open an hour earlier at 7 a.m.