Floyd County Extension Agent Keith Mickler and City of Rome Arborist Terry Paige, with some help from retired forestry geneticist John Hendrickson who is a member of the Rome Tree Board and David Warren, a horticulture instructor at Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
"We've got everything from sycamores to sassafras," Mickler said. “We always do things on Oct. 31 hoping for some good fall color, but the color is not so good yet."
Mickler added that we haven't had a hard front yet to accelerate the change.
"That color starts showing up as the chlorophyll move back out of the plant, thus leaving the color of the leaves."
One of the first things Mickler showed off was a black walnut right at the intersection of the parking lot and the head of the trail. Paige immediately showed off a mulberry tree right next to the walnut.
"Many of the trees we're going to be looking at today are naturally occurring trees," Paige said.
One of the next trees that was highlighted was a Tree of Heaven, which is an invasive species.
"It is something that was brought in from China years ago, we're not really sure why," Mickler said.
A hybridized mulberry tree right behind the Etowah Terrace senior housing development was one of the next trees pointed out along the walk.
"Native red mulberry is actually getting rarer and rarer," Hendrickson said. He said one of the trees that is interbreeding with the native red mulberry is a white mulberry that was introduced for the purpose of silk production. The white mulberry tends to attract silkworms but they never really took hold in the Southeast.
Mimosa and Chinese privet, two other invasive plants, were also shown off before the large group got too far down the trail. Birds eat the berries off the privet, then spread the seed through their droppings.
Mickler said the sycamores are easily distinguished by the slick silvery looking bark.
Mickler also used the tree walk for a lesson in insects, pointing to an ash tree which could have been a host for the emerald ash borer.
"It bores into the tree then mines underneath the bark and cuts off the vascular system of the tree and the tree starts dying," Mickler said.
“Not a lot of great fall color, but they get big really quick," Mickler said.
At one point on the walk, Augusta Spearman pointed out a huge hornets' nest that was growing from a tree and hanging out over the Etowah River.
The stretch of Kingfisher Trail from the parking lot at the base of the South Broad bridge out to its intersection with the Silver Creek Trail is approximately seven-tenths of a mile long. The group walked the entire length of that trail, then a short distance along the Silver Creek Trail to look at some sassafras before returning to the lot beneath the South Broad bridge.