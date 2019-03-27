Legislation raising the legal age for marriage to 18 from 16 is slated for a vote today in the Georgia Senate after passing the House, 158 to 13, earlier this year.
HB 228 would allow marriage at age 17 if the party has been emancipated by a court. Currently, Georgians can get married at 16 or 17 with parental consent. The measure is aimed at preventing forced or coerced child marriages.
Floyd County's House delegates — Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville — all voted in favor of the change. The proposed legislation was amended in the Senate so, if it passes as expected, it would have to return to the House for a vote to agree.
Under the bill, an emancipated person who wants to marry at 17 also would have to meet several requirements, including at least six hours of premarital counseling.
State law waives the marriage license fee for anyone who undergoes counseling that meets set standards. Counseling for applicants who are 17 also would have to include instruction on "the potential dangers of marrying young."
The Georgia General Assembly convenes today for the 38th day of its 40-day session. The remaining days are scheduled for Friday and Tues-day.
Proceedings can be viewed online at Legis.Ga.Gov.
Also in the Senate is a scheduled vote on HB 257, sponsored by Scoggins, who is a freshman this year. The retired Bartow County Probate Court judge drafted legislation reorganizing the Council of Magistrate Court Judges at that body's request.
The House is slated to take up a proposed homestead exemption for older Cartersville residents.
HB 684 provides a 50 percent exemption on city school taxes for homeowners aged 65 to 69; a 75 percent exemption for homeowners aged 70 to 79; and a 100 percent exemption for those 80 and older. The property tax exemption applies only up to an assessed value of $500,000.
Both chambers may opt to add more legislation to the Rules Calendar setting the day's debate schedule.