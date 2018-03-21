Bill to end nuclear plant surcharge clears Ga. Legislature
Senate Bill 355, sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, passed the House unanimously Wednesday. The Senate vote was 51 to 2 on Feb. 26.
The measure nullifies a 2009 state law that lets utilities charge ratepayers a separate fee to cover the cost of financing the debt.
Hufstetler was trying to take aim at cost-overruns at Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle, which he said has a built-in profit margin.
“There’s not an incentive to be efficient and be on budget the way it’s structured now,” he said.
However, the bill was changed in committee to "grandfather" the expansion project at the generating facility in Burke County. It leaves the law untouched except to add that the surcharge could only be levied for projects approved before Jan. 1, 2018.
"At least it'll end it going forward," Hufstetler said.