Bill to boost 911 Center revenue, county to award contract to audit lodgings required to collect hotel/motel taxes
Legislation awaiting the governor's signature is aimed at boosting revenue for 911 centers and creating a stronger statewide emergency response network.
The Floyd County Commission is scheduled to hear from 911 Director John Blalock on Tuesday about the local impact of House Bill 751.
The measure codifies the Georgia Emergency Communications Authority — a coalition of local government 911 centers — and gives it the power to audit service providers that are billing 911 telecommunications fees. The authority also will be able to apply for grants, set technology standards and study other potential efficiencies.
HB 751 also increases the fee on prepaid phone cards to $1.50 from 75 cents, a move Blalock has said could bring in another $300,000 to $400,000 a year for the county. The administrative fee providers can keep for collecting the money also is reduced to 1 percent from 3 percent.
Blalock has been pushing for the legislation for several years. Early this year he said the changes could potentially fund the 911 Center's operations from phone fees alone.
His report is slated for the board's pre-meeting caucus, set for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. The caucus and regular meeting, at 4 p.m., are both public.
Commissioners also is scheduled to get a caucus briefing from the Rome Floyd Chamber about an upcoming intercity visit to Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The regular meeting agenda contains a host of new business ranging from equipment and service contracts to personnel changes. A hotel/motel tax audit is among the initiatives.
Finance Director Susie Gass said there are eight commercial lodgings in the unincorporated area and the county's 6-percent tax brought in just over $100,000 last year. Three firms submitted proposals and staffers are recommending Revenue Discovery Systems, based in Birmingham, Alabama.
"They'll see if our hotels are reporting properly and also see if there are other rental businesses that should be collecting the tax," Gass told commissioners during their annual planning retreat last month.
County Manager Jamie McCord said it has been over a decade since the last audit, and there are new enterprises such as Airbnb online marketers to consider.
"It's state law," McCord noted. "It doesn't matter if you're a hotel. It's an occupancy thing."
The state collects a 4-percent tax on overnight lodgings. Floyd County set its hotel/motel tax at 6 percent, with the revenue dedicated to tourism promotions and the Forum River Center. Rome added another 2-percent to bring its levy to 8 percent. The additional funding goes to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.