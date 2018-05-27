Bike Ride Across Georgia starts in Rome on Sunday
Among the 1,000 riders rolling out of Rome on Sunday for the Bike Ride Across Georgia will be several locals looking forward to a few days of good fellowship while riding their bike.
The six day ride takes riders over 350 miles from Rome to Hartwell on the border with South Carolina.
“During the rides there are tough times and great times,” Darren Williams, who is riding the event for the third time, said. One year it rained for 48-hours straight. Riders were wet and miserable, but the experience and the people keep bringing him back.
“It’s really just a good group of people,” Williams said.
Riders get a different experience, a more thorough experience, of Georgia by riding across the state.
“Each town...they really seem genuinely interested in seeing you. They can’t believe there’s 1,000 people riding through,” Williams said.
Participants really learn the road and experience the differences between the mountains of North Georgia to the flatter wide open coastal plains of South Georgia. And there are so many smaller towns you just blow by on the interstate when driving a car.
The route changes every year, so riders experience a different slice of Georgia each time. For instance, Williams said, many of the smaller towns will have at least one person from there who became famous — and the town will have a monument to that person you’d never see if you just drove through.
“The toughest part about BRAG is getting up in the morning,” Williams said. Every morning the riders are lead out of town by a police escort and everyone has to be up and packed out for the escort.
One way around that is to pay an extra fee and the race organizers will put up your tent and break it down in the morning. Lindsey Kenny Farrer chose that option.
“We roll out at 8 a.m. every morning,” she said. “I’d rather just wake up, drink coffee, eat breakfast and ride my bike.”
This is Farrer’s first time doing the ride — although she’s done two Ironman triathlons — and has been preparing by making sure she gets some climbs in locally. This year’s course takes riders through many of North Georgia’s mountains.
“I try to ride at least five times a week,” she said. In addition to that at least one of those rides per week will include a sustained climb, like Mt. Alto or Fouche Gap.
There’s also a shorter three day route which ends in Dahlonega and Chris Carey is preparing to ride it again this year.
“It’s just a vacation doing what you love,” Carey said.
In the past he’s done the ride with his daughter Bridget who rode on an attached trailer bike with him for about 30 miles and then rode in the car with her mom the rest of the way.
“There’s one guy who does it every year with his younger daughters,” Carey said. The guy pulls both of his younger daughters in bike trailers and ride-alongs and they camp out in Barbie tents having a great time.
But that wasn’t the craziest thing he’s seen.
“There was a guy who rollerbladed the entire BRAG,” Carey said. “He wasn’t even coming in last — he could keep up.”
The event is scheduled to begin June 2 in Rome, with the first leg taking the riders to Dalton. Day 2 will go from Dalton to Jasper, day 3 Jasper to Dahlonega, day 4 is Dahlonega to Clarksville, day 5 is Clarksville to Toccoa, with the final leg to end on June 9 in Hartwell.
“I think it’s great, especially with the timing in conjunction with the Rome Shakespeare Festival on the Town Green,” Lisa Smith of the Rome Convention and Visitors Bureau said in an earlier interview.
BRAG is on its 39th year and is the second oldest cross-state bicycle tour in the country. It was originally known as the Great Georgia Annual State Bicycling Event. The first ride started in Savannah and ended in Columbus.