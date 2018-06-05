Big changes for Miss America trickles down to local event
A name change is right at the top of the list. The Miss America Pageant is no longer to be referred to as a pageant, it's a competition. Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who now serves as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors for the Miss America program made the announcement Tuesday morning. Rome is expected to follow that lead when it conducts its next event in August. The swimsuit competition is gone going forward and the evening gown competition will also be dramatically changed.
Miss Rome Field Director Wanda Whitten said Miss America officials dictate the guidelines for local events that lead up to the national competition in Atlantic City.
"At this point we don't know all the particulars about all of the changes that are going to be made," Whitten said. "We know that scoring and judging is probably going to be drastically different. There's been all kinds of speculation."
The evening gown competition will shift to whatever the young contestant feels comfortable in.
"I think they're trying to take it to a level that gives the girls more options," Whitten said.
Miss Rome Executive Director Andrea Pitts said she believes the competition wants to do a better job of showcasing talent and providing a platform for the young women to talk about their areas of social activism. "For many years that's been a part of the Miss America organization," Pitts said. She interpreted remarks made by Carlson Thursday as indicative of a desire to give young women an even bigger voice.
The changes are to become effective at the Miss America national competition in September. Since the 2018 Miss Georgia contestants, including Taylor Burrell, Miss Rome, will be checking into their hotels in Columbus this weekend for the state competition, Pitts said she thinks the swimsuit competition will still be a part of the event.
The next Miss Rome event will be Aug. 18.
"Up until this morning we've been prepared to have a swimsuit competition, but now we're waiting to get direction from Miss America," Pitts said. Pitts believes, in theory, since the August Miss Rome competition would lead up to the 2019 state and national events, that it would not include a swimsuit competition.