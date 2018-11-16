"We were really excited at the interest in the project,” said Rome Purchasing Director Johnna Allen. Five other companies submitted bids including JHC Corp., Tri-Scapes, Integrated Construction, Tucker Grading and Hauling and Storm Construction. The bids ranged from Spriggs bid of $466,369.50 to JCH's high bid of $889,759.20.
Allen said the bids will be reviewed by staff and then forwarded to the Public Works committee which will make a recommendation to the full city commission.
The trail will run from a point behind the U.S. Post Office along the river, north of the railroad trestle from Ridge Ferry Park, run north under the Veterans Memorial Bypass bridge and most of the way around a bend of the Oostanaula River behind State Mutual Stadium. The trail extends for approximately 10,600 feet, or just over two miles.
Later projects will connect the trail to the existing trail along the Oostanaula River levee downtown, actually a county-led project, and then up to the Armuchee Connector. When it is completed, the city will have a trail loop of approximately ten miles within sight of the rivers, and no at-grade crossings of roads.
Rome Public Services Director Kirk Milam said Phase Two of the Mount Berry Trail, which will tie in to the Armuchee Connector, will be engineered next spring and be put out for bid about the time Phase One is being completed.
Spriggs Construction is no stranger to projects in the city, having done virtually all of the sidewalk improvements funded by Community Development Block Grant funds in recent years. They are also involved in a SPLOST-funded project to improve traffic in the Chulio Hills subdivision.