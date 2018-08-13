Berry student publications adviser earns national recognition
Student publications adviser and senior lecturer for Berry’s Department of Communication, Kevin Kleine, will receive a 2018 Distinguished 4-Year Multimedia Adviser Award from the College Media Association at the CMA national convention in October.
The Distinguished Adviser Award is presented to a CMA member who has had five or more years experience in college student media advising and has distinguished service in a particular area.
“During my 32 years of advising student media I have been teaching students to communicate clearly, effectively and with purpose. These are guiding principles for me,” said Kleine, who became student publications adviser at Berry in 1989.
Throughout his time at Berry, student publications have won and been nominated for multiple awards from national, regional, and state organizations, such as the Society of Professional Journalists Mark of Excellence Awards, the CMA Pinnacle Awards and Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
“Throughout the day and night, week in and week out, early, late, weekends and holidays, Mr. Kleine is the one constant in an otherwise ocean of student media variability,” said Brian Carroll, professor and chair of the Department of Communication at Berry.
Kleine will receive his Distinguished Adviser Award at a ceremony in Louisville, site of the 2018 ACP/CMA National College Media Convention. CMA is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to serving the needs of collegiate student media programs and their advisers.