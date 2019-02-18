The Berry College student newspaper Campus Carrier won 12 awards for journalism excellence in the annual Georgia College Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
The newspaper earned first place for general excellence in its division on Feb. 15 at the GCPA Press Institute in Athens.
“Everyone on the Carrier staff is so dedicated,” said Cassie LaJuenesse, a junior from Tallahassee, Fla., who serves as editor in chief of the newspaper. “They put forth their best effort every week, consistently turning in excellent work.”
Staff placed in a variety of other categories in the Senior B Division, which includes all four-year Georgia colleges and universities with enrollments under 8,000. Campus Carrier awards included first place in general excellence; first place in best campus community service – editorial excellence; first place in best campus community service – sports; first place in general advertising excellence; first place improvement award; second place for best website (Viking Fusion); second place for general layout and design excellence and third place in best campus community service – features.
Individuals awarded included Bailey Anderson, first place in best photo essay; Jameson Filston, second place in best review; Alex Hodges, third place in best photograph editorial or feature and Elisabeth Martin and Jamison Guice, third place for best feature story.
“I’m so proud of every staff member, because winning awards like these is truly a team effort,” LaJuenesse said. “We don’t do it for awards, but for the Berry community and beyond.”
The Campus Carrier is published weekly for the students, faculty and staff of Berry College.