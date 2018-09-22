Breaking News
Berry, Shorter lauded in U.S. News and World Report’s Best College Rankings
Berry was ranked third among universities in the South for its commitment to teaching undergraduates.
Among college presidents, provosts, and admissions deans at regional universities in the South, Berry was singled out as having an “unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching as opposed to the postgraduate research that is a priority at many universities.”
The rankings also listed Berry fifth as a Best Value among Regional Universities in the South.
Berry was ranked ninth overall and 11th for Most Innovative Schools among regional universities in the South.
“At Berry, we specialize in providing educational experiences that prepare students for lives of personal and professional success. We know the ingredients that are important, and we guide and support students as they choose a path that develops their potential,” said Berry College President Stephen Briggs in a press release. “Berry’s graduates possess an ideal combination of maturity, experience, judgment, and integrity. They elevate the communities in which they live, work and serve.”
Shorter University was ranked among both the South’s Best Regional Colleges and the Best Regional Colleges for Veterans, according to a press release.
The 2019 rankings place Shorter at 27th on the list of regional colleges in the South and at 12th among Southern colleges serving veterans.
“Shorter University has a strong commitment to providing an exceptional academic experience in an environment that is Christ-honoring,” said Shorter University President Don Dowless in a press release. “We are pleased that our programs are again ranked among the best in our category and that we were recognized for the services we provide to those who serve our nation. This external source validates what we already know: that Shorter University is a great choice for a great education.”